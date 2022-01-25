‘Not our decision’: New Look in Elgin to close next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

High street favourite New Look has announced that its Elgin store is closing down – next week.

The popular fashion chain is based in Springfield Retail Park, but will close its doors for the final time on February 1.

New Look revealed that it wasn’t the company’s choice to shut down and said the landlord had decided to exit the lease early.

Prices on stock have now been slashed, and large signs informing shoppers of the closure are in the windows.

“Regrettably the New Look store in Elgin will be closing in February after the landlord decided to exit the lease early,” a spokesman said.

“While it was therefore not our decision to close the store, we are focusing on supporting our store colleagues and where possible finding alternative roles for them within the business.”

Shoppers in Elgin now face a nearly 40 mile drive west to their nearest New Look store, which is in the Inverness Retail Park.

‘We want to say a huge thank you’

Staff from the Elgin store addressed the closure in a post on their Instagram page.

It said: “From all of us here in your Elgin store, we would like to give a big thank you to our customers for their loyal custom over the years.

“Unfortunately it will soon be time for us to close our doors for good.

“This isn’t goodbye its see you soon, you can still shop in our neighbouring stores and online, we are looking forward to seeing you all in our final weeks before we officially close on the 1st of February.”

‘Not what Elgin needs’

Unhappy shoppers have already shared their views on social media following the announcement.

One said: “Really sad to be reading this. You guys were the only shop in Elgin for younger ones and now there will be nothing.”

In recent years, a number of retailers have packed up their premises in Elgin. They include Burton, Clarks and Debenhams.

Another New Look fan said: “That’s so sad, I’m sorry to hear this. Not what Elgin needs.. I hope all the lovely staff are OK.”

It has not yet been confirmed how many jobs will be lost.

‘A real blow to the town’

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead described the closure as a “real blow” and has contacted New Look’s chief executive seeking a meeting to explore ways of keeping the chain in town.

He said: “New Look’s plans to close its store in Elgin is a real blow to the town and especially for the staff who now face an uncertain future. I know that store is popular locally and many of New Look’s loyal customers will be disappointed to see the shop close its doors for good next week.

“I’ve written urgently to the chief executive of New Look seeking an urgent meeting so I can better understand the reasons for closure.

“Given the company have said publicly that it was not their decision to close their Elgin shop I’m keen for New Look to explore whether it’s possible for them to find alternative premises in the town – either at another retail park or back in the town centre where their first shop opened.

“I’m also looking for assurances that New Look will be supporting their staff at this difficult time.

“I hope the company will agree to meet with me in the coming days.”