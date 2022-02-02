‘This is not the first time it’s happened’: Moray nursery hit by vandalism again with play equipment damaged

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Play equipment and outdoor furniture have been damaged at a Moray nursery in what is said to be another incident of vandalism.

Police think the vandalism at Mortlach Nursery in Dufftown was caused between 8pm and 8.15pm on Friday January 21.

The items, some of which have been described as “irreparable”, reportedly look as if someone has tried to set them alight.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said this was not the first time an incident of this nature has happened.

“A number of pieces of play equipment from Mortlach Nursery, including outdoor furniture, were damaged by vandalism, with an apparent attempt to be set items alight,” she said.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first incident of its kind recently and it’s disappointing that some items are irreparable.”

Mortlach Nursery vandalism ‘saddens’ community

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident and are looking to speak to anyone who might have information.

The spokeswoman from Moray Council urged the public to help police with their investigation.

She said: “We urge everyone locally to be vigilant as we consider options to secure the area further.

“It saddens us that anyone would want to damage a community facility in this way and ask anyone with information to contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number CF0018840122.