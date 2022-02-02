‘This is not the first time it’s happened’: Moray nursery hit by vandalism again with play equipment damaged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Moray

‘This is not the first time it’s happened’: Moray nursery hit by vandalism again with play equipment damaged

By Lauren Robertson
February 2, 2022, 2:34 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 2:55 pm
Exterior view of Mortlach Primary School across playground
Mortlach Primary School, Dufftown. Picture by Gordon Lennox

Play equipment and outdoor furniture have been damaged at a Moray nursery in what is said to be another incident of vandalism.

Police think the vandalism at Mortlach Nursery in Dufftown was caused between 8pm and 8.15pm on Friday January 21.

The items, some of which have been described as “irreparable”, reportedly look as if someone has tried to set them alight.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said this was not the first time an incident of this nature has happened.

“A number of pieces of play equipment from Mortlach Nursery, including outdoor furniture, were damaged by vandalism, with an apparent attempt to be set items alight,” she said.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first incident of its kind recently and it’s disappointing that some items are irreparable.”

Mortlach Nursery vandalism ‘saddens’ community

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident and are looking to speak to anyone who might have information.

The spokeswoman from Moray Council urged the public to help police with their investigation.

She said: “We urge everyone locally to be vigilant as we consider options to secure the area further.

“It saddens us that anyone would want to damage a community facility in this way and ask anyone with information to contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number CF0018840122.

