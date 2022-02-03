Second scramble in two days for RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons as Russian tensions continue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

RAF Lossiemouth alert Typhoons have been scrambled for the second time in just two days in response.

The fighter jets were launched from the Moray base on Wednesday to escort four Russian bombers away from UK airspace.

Now it has been confirmed the RAF Lossiemouth crews have been scrambled yet again today.

The RAF has confirmed a QRA (Quick Reaction Alert) mission is ongoing in response to aircraft approaching the UK.

A spokesman said: “Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager Tanker from RAF Brize Norton, have been launched against aircraft approaching the UK area of interest.

“We will not be offering any additional detail on this ongoing operation until complete.”

RAF Lossiemouth scrambles come amidst Russian tensions

The second Typhoons scramble, within about 24 hours of the first, at RAF Lossiemouth comes amidst continuing tensions with Russia about Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned of “crippling sanctions” from Nato allies on Vladimir Putin if troops enter the country.

Responding to Russian aircraft is not unusual for crews at the Moray base, who maintain a 24/7 readiness to protect the UK border.

However, while a regular operation, it is unusual for personnel to have to be scrambled on consecutive days.

During the whole of 2021, only 10 QRA operations were launched – just four of which were to respond to Russian aircraft.

On Wednesday, RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons escorted four Russian bombers away from the north of Scotland during the scramble.

Military bosses say scrambles regularly come amidst the contested environment of the North Atlantic.

Russian submarines are known to regularly operate in the area while the new fleet of RAF Lossiemouth P-8A Poseidon spy planes have been tasked to monitor them.

How often are Typhoons scrambled?

