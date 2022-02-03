£36,000 spent so far on CO2 meters and ventilation improvements in Moray schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

£36,000 spent so far on CO2 meters and ventilation improvements in Moray schools

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
A total of £36,000 has been spent on carbon dioxide meters and improving ventilation in Moray schools to prevent the spread of Covid.

From next week monitoring will begin of all classrooms and teaching areas in secondary and primary schools as well as early years settings to identify any issues.

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross asked for an update on how much money Moray Council has spent so far on CO2 monitors and ventilation improvements at a meeting of the education, children’s and leisure services committee earlier this week.

Learning estates programme manager Andy Hall told members the overall spend to date was £36,000 including items on order.

He was confident all costs for the work would be covered by Scottish Government funding.

Councillor Derek Ross called for a full report on CO2 monitoring and ventilation in schools to come back to members of the education, children’s and leisure committee.

Mr Hall said: “There is some additional revenue spend that has been assigned to looking at ventilation issues and modelling of certain areas in schools. I’m still trying to assess the cost of that.

“That will have to come out of the £124,000 that has been set aside for Moray Council to address CO2 monitoring.

“There is an additional £83,000 that has been added as funding for the next financial year, to continue looking at improvements to ventilation in areas were problems are discovered that can’t be managed by standard opening of windows.

“We will put together a package of works over the next couple of months to determine exactly what that will entail, with works hopefully being undertaken before or during the summer holidays this year.

“We’re just about to start monitoring, from Monday, every one of our teaching spaces and classrooms at least one day a week, that’s in our secondary and primary schools and early learning provision both council and private and third sector.

Mr Ross asked that a full report on the topic come back to committee, and Mr Hall agreed to have that done for the next meeting scheduled for March.

