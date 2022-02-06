Two men arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Elgin bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Two men arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Elgin bar

By Louise Glen
February 6, 2022, 1:44 pm Updated: February 6, 2022, 1:45 pm
Police and ambulance crews at the scene near Foggies in Elgin.
Two men were arrested following the disturbance. Photo: Janice Gordon.

Two men have been arrested following a disturbance outside a public bar in Elgin.

Eye witnesses in the Moray town said a large group of people had congregated outside Foggies Bar and Lounge on Munro Place at around 9pm on Saturday.

Police were called to the Elgin street by a member of the public, and a crowd of around 40 people was dispersed from the area near Foggies.

Police and the ambulance service attended at the scene.

Two men arrested in Elgin

Following the incident, officers said they had arrested two men.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.05pm on Saturday February 5, officers were called to the Munro Place area of Elgin, following a report of a disturbance.

“There were no reported serious injuries.”

He continued: “Two men were arrested in connection with the incident and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

‘Certain individuals that can’t respect anything or anyone’

A message on Foggies Bar and Lounge, posted by owners Katie and Phil Witton, apologised to residents in the Elgin community affected by the police presence.

It read: “Firstly we would like to apologise to all of you that were in Foggies last night.

Firstly we would like to apologise to all of you that was in Foggies last night. Unfortunately there are certain…

Posted by Foggies Bar & Lounge on Sunday, 6 February 2022

“Unfortunately there are certain individuals that can’t respect anything or anyone. We are mortified by their behaviour and can assure you that these people will not be back in Foggies.

“We would also like to apologise to the local residents, this is not what we wanted and can assure you we will sort this.”

Foggies Bar opened its second premises on Munro Place in Elgin at the end of January.

The post continued: “We are absolutely devastated and embarrassed about last night and we hope that this wont reflect on our reputation.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal