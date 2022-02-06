Two men arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Elgin bar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been arrested following a disturbance outside a public bar in Elgin.

Eye witnesses in the Moray town said a large group of people had congregated outside Foggies Bar and Lounge on Munro Place at around 9pm on Saturday.

Police were called to the Elgin street by a member of the public, and a crowd of around 40 people was dispersed from the area near Foggies.

Police and the ambulance service attended at the scene.

Two men arrested in Elgin

Following the incident, officers said they had arrested two men.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.05pm on Saturday February 5, officers were called to the Munro Place area of Elgin, following a report of a disturbance.

“There were no reported serious injuries.”

He continued: “Two men were arrested in connection with the incident and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

‘Certain individuals that can’t respect anything or anyone’

A message on Foggies Bar and Lounge, posted by owners Katie and Phil Witton, apologised to residents in the Elgin community affected by the police presence.

It read: “Firstly we would like to apologise to all of you that were in Foggies last night.

“Unfortunately there are certain individuals that can’t respect anything or anyone. We are mortified by their behaviour and can assure you that these people will not be back in Foggies.

“We would also like to apologise to the local residents, this is not what we wanted and can assure you we will sort this.”

Foggies Bar opened its second premises on Munro Place in Elgin at the end of January.

The post continued: “We are absolutely devastated and embarrassed about last night and we hope that this wont reflect on our reputation.”