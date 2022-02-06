Matty Longstaff: Long ball football of Aberdeen did not suit me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Matty Longstaff: Long ball football of Aberdeen did not suit me

By Paul Third
February 6, 2022, 1:54 pm Updated: February 6, 2022, 1:54 pm
Matty Longstaff had a disappointing spell in Scotland with Aberdeen
Matty Longstaff had a disappointing spell in Scotland with Aberdeen

Matty Longstaff insists his failure to the long-ball approach of Aberdeen was the reason his spell on loan at Pittodrie did not succeed.

The Newcastle United midfielder endured a miserable spell with the Dons in the first half of the season and was recalled by the Magpies in December after making just five appearances.

He has since joined English League Two side Mansfield and he hopes his latest loan spell can help him get his career going again following his disappointing time in Scotland.

The 21 year-old told the Mansfield club website: “It was an eye-opener (the Aberdeen loan). It was the first time I’d been out on loan.

“(We played) a bit of a long ball kind of game, but I think everything happens for a reason and I’m just looking forward to getting going here.”

Fresh start needed at Mansfield

The former England under-20 international believes the more combative style of Scottish football did not suit his game and is hoping a move to Mansfield, who are sixth in League Two, will bring out the best in him.

Matty Longstaff struggled at the Dons

He said: “In Scotland everything was more of a fight, there’s probably not as much quality there as there is in the Premier League.

“I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.

“I got on the phone with the gaffer, and he said what a great run the club has been on.

“(He said) Hopefully we can get promoted. Once he said that I jumped at the opportunity to come here.

“We’ve got a good chance of going up and I think that’s a big thing when you’ve got something to play for late on in the season.”

Regaining first team squad place the aim for Longstaff

Longstaff’s older brother Sean has been a regular member of new Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s side and Matty hopes establishing himself at his loan club can lead to him resurrecting his own career at the Premier League club.

He said: “In the past year, I haven’t played as much as I would’ve liked but hopefully, I can come here and help the team.

“Hopefully we can get promoted, I think that would be good for the club and the fans.

“I’ve had great years at Newcastle but I’m looking forward to being here and getting started.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal