Matty Longstaff: Long ball football of Aberdeen did not suit me

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matty Longstaff insists his failure to the long-ball approach of Aberdeen was the reason his spell on loan at Pittodrie did not succeed.

The Newcastle United midfielder endured a miserable spell with the Dons in the first half of the season and was recalled by the Magpies in December after making just five appearances.

He has since joined English League Two side Mansfield and he hopes his latest loan spell can help him get his career going again following his disappointing time in Scotland.

The 21 year-old told the Mansfield club website: “It was an eye-opener (the Aberdeen loan). It was the first time I’d been out on loan.

“(We played) a bit of a long ball kind of game, but I think everything happens for a reason and I’m just looking forward to getting going here.”

Fresh start needed at Mansfield

The former England under-20 international believes the more combative style of Scottish football did not suit his game and is hoping a move to Mansfield, who are sixth in League Two, will bring out the best in him.

He said: “In Scotland everything was more of a fight, there’s probably not as much quality there as there is in the Premier League.

“I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.

“I got on the phone with the gaffer, and he said what a great run the club has been on.

“(He said) Hopefully we can get promoted. Once he said that I jumped at the opportunity to come here.

“We’ve got a good chance of going up and I think that’s a big thing when you’ve got something to play for late on in the season.”

Regaining first team squad place the aim for Longstaff

Longstaff’s older brother Sean has been a regular member of new Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s side and Matty hopes establishing himself at his loan club can lead to him resurrecting his own career at the Premier League club.

He said: “In the past year, I haven’t played as much as I would’ve liked but hopefully, I can come here and help the team.

“Hopefully we can get promoted, I think that would be good for the club and the fans.

“I’ve had great years at Newcastle but I’m looking forward to being here and getting started.”