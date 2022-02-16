Teenagers, 13 and 14, charged in connection with vandalism in Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Teenagers, 13 and 14, charged in connection with vandalism in Forres

By Ellie Milne
February 16, 2022, 2:37 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 2:43 pm
Forres town centre. Photo: DCT Media
Forres town centre. Photo: DCT Media

Two teenage girls have been charged by police following reports of damage to properties in Forres.

The 13 and 14-year-olds will be reported to the youth justice management unit in connection with the damages in the west end of the town.

Police confirmed there has been a “recent rise in anti-social behaviour” in Forres, which has involved youths damaging property.

Inspector Tony McCullie, from Forres Police Station, said: “These acts are upsetting for the owners of the properties concerned, not least the financial impact it has on them.

“Officers in Forres are working tirelessly to track down those responsible and the local community can be assured that we will deal with them accordingly.

“Community policing is at the heart of what we do and officers work closely with partner agencies as we are aware of the upset that this form of behaviour can have.

“I would also appeal to parents to assist us in taking an interest into where their children have been and who they have been with.”

Officers will continue to patrol the area and anyone with concerns is asked to contact police on 101.

