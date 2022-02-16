Teenagers, 13 and 14, charged in connection with vandalism in Forres

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two teenage girls have been charged by police following reports of damage to properties in Forres.

The 13 and 14-year-olds will be reported to the youth justice management unit in connection with the damages in the west end of the town.

Police confirmed there has been a “recent rise in anti-social behaviour” in Forres, which has involved youths damaging property.

Inspector Tony McCullie, from Forres Police Station, said: “These acts are upsetting for the owners of the properties concerned, not least the financial impact it has on them.

“Officers in Forres are working tirelessly to track down those responsible and the local community can be assured that we will deal with them accordingly.

“Community policing is at the heart of what we do and officers work closely with partner agencies as we are aware of the upset that this form of behaviour can have.

“I would also appeal to parents to assist us in taking an interest into where their children have been and who they have been with.”

Officers will continue to patrol the area and anyone with concerns is asked to contact police on 101.