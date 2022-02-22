Moray Council council tax bills to go up by 3%

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors in Moray today agreed to increase council tax by 3% for the financial year 2022-23.

This means a Band D property will cost residents £1,363 per year, above the 2021-22 Scottish average of £1,308.

Moray collects around £47million from council tax payers.

Other income for the council, including Scottish Government finance, is around £181million.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “Staff in the council’s taxation team are currently working to apply the Scottish Government’s £150 rebate to council tax accounts for properties in Bands A – D, and the for bills of other qualifying groups.

£150 reduction will be applied to council tax bills

“It is anticipated that this reduction will be applied to the council tax bills which are issued to households in March 2022.

“Under Section 93 of the Local Government Finance Act 1992, Moray Council has set the 2022/23 Council Tax for each chargeable dwelling as follows”:

How much will you pay?

Band A – £908.37

Band B – £1,059.77

Band C – £1,211.16

Band D – £1,362.56

Band E – £1,790.25

Band F – £2,214.16

Band G – £2,668.35

Band H – £3,338.27

The spokeswoman continued: “These amounts do not include charges for water or waste water, which are collected alongside council tax on behalf of Scottish Water, nor do they take into account any council tax reduction, discount or exemption to which individual council tax payers may be entitled.”

Information can be found on Moray Council’s website on eligibility and how to apply for council tax reduction, discount or exemption.