Moray Council council tax bills to go up by 3%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Moray Council council tax bills to go up by 3%

By Louise Glen
February 22, 2022, 12:39 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 1:13 pm
Moray Council confirmed council tax will rise by 3%.
Moray Council confirmed council tax will rise by 3%.

Councillors in Moray today agreed to increase council tax by 3% for the financial year 2022-23.

This means a Band D property will cost residents £1,363 per year, above the 2021-22 Scottish average of £1,308.

Moray collects around £47million from council tax payers.

Other income for the council, including Scottish Government finance, is around £181million.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “Staff in the council’s taxation team are currently working to apply the Scottish Government’s £150 rebate to council tax accounts for properties in Bands A – D, and the for bills of other qualifying groups.

£150 reduction will be applied to council tax bills

“It is anticipated that this reduction will be applied to the council tax bills which are issued to households in March 2022.

“Under Section 93 of the Local Government Finance Act 1992, Moray Council has set the 2022/23 Council Tax for each chargeable dwelling as follows”:

How much will you pay?

Band A  – £908.37

Band B – £1,059.77

Band C – £1,211.16

Band D – £1,362.56

Band E – £1,790.25

Band F – £2,214.16

Band G – £2,668.35

Band H – £3,338.27

The spokeswoman continued: “These amounts do not include charges for water or waste water, which are collected alongside council tax on behalf of Scottish Water, nor do they take into account any council tax reduction, discount or exemption to which individual council tax payers may be entitled.”

Information can be found on Moray Council’s website on eligibility and how to apply for council tax reduction, discount or exemption.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal