‘We focus on what they do, not what they can’t’: Moray children’s charity to use £70,000 boost to help build relationships

By Ellie Milne
February 22, 2022, 12:41 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 1:56 pm
Aberlour Children Charity's Youthpoint based in Elgin. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
A charity centre in Moray is to receive a cash boost of £70,000 over the next two years.

Youthpoint supports children in the region who are struggling with disadvantage, feel excluded from their communities and whose wellbeing is suffering.

The Elgin-based youth support service is run by Aberlour Children’s Charity and has been operating for almost 32 years.

It helps people up to the age of 26 through a range of on-site services, including a workshop and holiday programme, and assigns those in need with a support worker or mentor.

The young people will benefit from the two-year funding, which is being provided by the William Grant Foundation – a non-profit association established to support charities in Scotland.

‘Focus on what they can do’

Kelly Blackmore, service manager at Youthpoint, said they were “absolutely delighted” to receive the funding, which will help them to continue their support work.

She said: “We are seeing more and more disadvantaged, excluded and vulnerable young people come to us for support and we can’t wait to continue our fantastic work.

“We hear from young people who are often living in chaotic households, who are feeling marginalised and who are falling behind their peers.

“We help them their emotions better, focus on their wellbeing, develop their talent aspirations, as well as working with the whole family dynamic.

“Together, we look at their strengths, develop their talents and focus on what they can do rather than what they can’t.

“We enable them to build stronger relationships within and out with their family, gain and retain control of their own lives and remain safely in their own homes and communities.

“We find that a combination of one-to-one support, peer group sessions, mentoring and fun activities have the best effect.”

Plans for the future

As one of Scotland’s largest children’s charities, Aberlour helps improve the lives of vulnerable children and young people across the country.

In Elgin, the team hopes to create a package of support for informal education around substance use and start weekly group sessions for young people who have been subjected to domestic abuse.

Aberlour assistant director Beverley Hart added: “We are looking forward to working with even more children and young people.

“This funding will allow us to have greater reach across Moray, and to address our waiting list. We now have two extra part-time staff ready to start.”

