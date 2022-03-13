Max Stewart produces set-piece masterclass as Deveronvale defeat Inverurie Locos; Rothes win at Clach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Max Stewart netted a superb hat-trick as Deveronvale came from two goals down to defeat Inverurie Locos.

After a goalless first half Locos went ahead three minutes after the restart through a Kieran Shanks spot kick after Greig Mitchell was fouled.

They doubled their advantage on the hour mark through a fine goal from Neil Gauld’s fine turn and finish from eight yards.

Stewart then took centre stage.

With 63 minutes on the clock he produced a composed finish from 14 yards after beating the offside trap to give Vale a lifeline.

Jamie Tinnock then hit the post for Vale straight from a corner with ten minutes remaining and a minute later the home side were reduced to ten men as Stuart Gilmour picked up a second yellow card for conceding a number of fouls.

Vale redoubled their efforts and Stewart curled home a fine free kick from wide on the left to grab an equaliser with four minutes remaining and as the game entered injury time he completed his hat trick as he fired home a tremendous 30-yard free kick high beyond the helpless Andy Reid to complete the comeback.

Vale manager Craig Stewart paid tribute to his players for not giving in.

He said: “We were two goals behind but we never gave up and even got another blow going down to ten men but we keep going and the work rate we showed to get the win was tremendous.

Hey @DeveronvaleFC I've no idea how to edit the celebration at the end out of this 😄 but quite a good view of Max's 3rd pic.twitter.com/Ua2rSmkcoY — Denise Currie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇺🇦 (@DotR2) March 12, 2022

“The free kicks were outstanding to beat a keeper the quality of Andy Reid from distance twice.

“It is reward for the players as they have been working hard with things going against us due to injuries but fair play to them. The win is very encouraging.”

Locos boss Richard Hastings said: “We gave up too many opportunities in terms of free kicks and corner kicks and Deveronvale had good delivery and were dangerous from those openings.

“We needed to be far more alert on and off the ball and when you don’t do the right things you get punished.

“It is a tough one to take as we did the wrong things after getting two goals in front and that is really disappointing.”

🇺🇦 ANNOUNCEMENT 🇺🇦 Inverurie Locos will wear our yellow & blue away kit for the remaining matches of this Season and also fly a Ukrainian flag above Harlaw Park to show solidarity with Ukraine. 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/zyjtpj7qSN — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) March 13, 2022

Clachnacuddin 0-2 Rothes

Rothes picked up three precious points which propelled them above both Inverurie Locos and Formartine United into fifth place in the table.

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “It’s a great three points and another clean sheet.

“That race for a top four place is really massive and if we can win our games in hand we’ll give ourselves a right chance.

“There were tired legs on both sides but I can’t remember Clach hitting the target all afternoon, we did twice, and scored from them both.

“Thankfully, we didn’t have to be at our best to take the points and in the second half I don’t think Clach put us under any pressure at all.”

After a goal-less first half, Rothes opened the scoring when Alan Pollock picked up a cross ball in the box, cleverly sold a dummy to a Clach defender then despatched the ball into the far corner of the net.

Two minutes later it was 2-0 for the visitors when Michael Finnis made a great run up the right and crossed for Ross Gunn to supply a clinical eight-yard finish.

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald said: “I felt that we were by far the better team but we just weren’t ruthless enough, and that has been the story of our season so far.

“We bossed the first half and created all the chances but we didn’t take them. Rothes are a physical side who play direct, Pollock took his goal very well but we needed to do better to cut out the cross.

“It’s a sore result for us but I was very pleased with our performance as we really moved the ball well.

“Rothes are big, strong, physical and direct, and they caused us problems. They didn’t open us up all day but they scored from two cross balls.”