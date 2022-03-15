Body suspected to be missing Moray man found on Orkney beach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body suspected to be of a missing man from Moray has been found in Orkney.

Alan Murray, from Cullen, was reported missing after he was last seen in his hometown on February 26.

Concerns grew for the 54-year-old with police issuing a fresh appeal to trace him one week following his disappearance.

Officers have now confirmed a body of a man was discovered on an Orkney beach on Tuesday morning.

The family of Mr Murray has been informed of the development.

A police spokesman said: “At around 9.10 am on Tuesday the body of a man was discovered on the beach near to Northfield Road, Burray, Orkney.

“Formal identification has still to take place however the family of Alan James Murray, 54, from Cullen, who has been missing since February 26, has been informed of the discovery.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”