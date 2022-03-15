Body suspected to be missing Moray man found on Orkney beach By David Mackay March 15, 2022, 2:43 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 2:53 pm Alan Murrary was reported missing from Cullen in February. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A body suspected to be of a missing man from Moray has been found in Orkney. Alan Murray, from Cullen, was reported missing after he was last seen in his hometown on February 26. Concerns grew for the 54-year-old with police issuing a fresh appeal to trace him one week following his disappearance. Officers have now confirmed a body of a man was discovered on an Orkney beach on Tuesday morning. The family of Mr Murray has been informed of the development. “Around 9.10 am on Tuesday, 14 March 2022, the body of a man was discovered on the beach near to Northfield Road,… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Tuesday, 15 March 2022 A police spokesman said: “At around 9.10 am on Tuesday the body of a man was discovered on the beach near to Northfield Road, Burray, Orkney. “Formal identification has still to take place however the family of Alan James Murray, 54, from Cullen, who has been missing since February 26, has been informed of the discovery. “There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Body recovered in Glencoe identified as missing hill walker Neil Gillingham Missing teenagers with links to Orkney believed to be in Aberdeen Man who died in single-car crash in Stromness named Alan Murray: New appeal launched to find Cullen man who went missing a week ago