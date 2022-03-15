Body suspected to be missing Moray man found on Orkney beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Body suspected to be missing Moray man found on Orkney beach

By David Mackay
March 15, 2022, 2:43 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 2:53 pm
missing man
Alan Murrary was reported missing from Cullen in February.

A body suspected to be of a missing man from Moray has been found in Orkney.

Alan Murray, from Cullen, was reported missing after he was last seen in his hometown on February 26.

Concerns grew for the 54-year-old with police issuing a fresh appeal to trace him one week following his disappearance.

Officers have now confirmed a body of a man was discovered on an Orkney beach on Tuesday morning.

The family of Mr Murray has been informed of the development.

“Around 9.10 am on Tuesday, 14 March 2022, the body of a man was discovered on the beach near to Northfield Road,…

Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Tuesday, 15 March 2022

A police spokesman said: “At around 9.10 am on Tuesday the body of a man was discovered on the beach near to Northfield Road, Burray, Orkney.

“Formal identification has still to take place however the family of Alan James Murray, 54, from Cullen, who has been missing since February 26, has been informed of the discovery.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”

