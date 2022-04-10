‘Stop, breathe, go’: Visit Moray Speyside launch new campaign to bring in UK tourists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Stop, breathe, go’: Visit Moray Speyside launch new campaign to bring in UK tourists

By Shona Gossip
April 10, 2022, 2:48 pm Updated: April 10, 2022, 2:51 pm

A new campaign showcasing the best of Moray has been launched.

Visit Moray Speyside want to attract people from across the UK with the Your Next Adventure Starts Here campaign, which is their biggest ever effort.

The organisation will focus on promoting the wealth of outdoor and adventure activities and wellbeing experiences in the region.

In a new video, would-be visitors will be shown highlights of the variety of experiences in the area in an attempt to entice them to escape for a short break to slow down, unwind, and restore – or, as the campaign says “stop, breathe, go”.

“Stop, breathe, go” are the key words of the Visit Moray Speyside as they try to show there’s something for everyone

Keep Moray Speyside at top of list for visitors

As part of the campaign – which has been given £75,000 support from VisitScotland’s destination and sector marketing fund – the Visit Moray Speyside website has also been updated to have specific landing pages promoting outdoor adventure, water-based adventure and wellness experiences.

Content has also been produced to attract cyclists to enjoy some of the stunning off-road, gravel and long-distance cycling options available in Moray Speyside.

Laurie Piper, chief executive of Visit Moray Speyside, said: “Moray Speyside is one of Scotland’s most beautiful regions. We have incredible natural assets and a world-class landscape, our tourism businesses offer visitors a warm welcome and our attractions a memorable experience.

“Our campaign will show off all these great things to a whole new audience and I’d love for businesses across the region to get involved in the campaign – sharing and using the video content to complement their own digital marketing activities and keeping Moray Speyside at the top of the list for potential visitors.”

The dark skies are just one of the reasons to visit Moray Speyside.

VisitScotland regional leadership director Caroline Warburton said: “The destination and sector marketing fund was created to boost and support the sustainable recovery of Scottish tourism, helping to reach new audiences within the domestic market. It aims to help organisations like Visit Moray Speyside reach new visitors within the UK and promote the region as a year-round destination.

“Whether it is surfing off the spectacular coastline, rambling across the rugged terrain or exploring the unspoilt landscape at a gentler pace, this exciting new campaign highlights the array of amazing experiences on offer across the region, and will help inspire new and repeat visitors to Moray Speyside for their next adventure.”

