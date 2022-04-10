‘Stop, breathe, go’: Visit Moray Speyside launch new campaign to bring in UK tourists

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new campaign showcasing the best of Moray has been launched.

Visit Moray Speyside want to attract people from across the UK with the Your Next Adventure Starts Here campaign, which is their biggest ever effort.

The organisation will focus on promoting the wealth of outdoor and adventure activities and wellbeing experiences in the region.

In a new video, would-be visitors will be shown highlights of the variety of experiences in the area in an attempt to entice them to escape for a short break to slow down, unwind, and restore – or, as the campaign says “stop, breathe, go”.

Keep Moray Speyside at top of list for visitors

As part of the campaign – which has been given £75,000 support from VisitScotland’s destination and sector marketing fund – the Visit Moray Speyside website has also been updated to have specific landing pages promoting outdoor adventure, water-based adventure and wellness experiences.

Content has also been produced to attract cyclists to enjoy some of the stunning off-road, gravel and long-distance cycling options available in Moray Speyside.

Laurie Piper, chief executive of Visit Moray Speyside, said: “Moray Speyside is one of Scotland’s most beautiful regions. We have incredible natural assets and a world-class landscape, our tourism businesses offer visitors a warm welcome and our attractions a memorable experience.

“Our campaign will show off all these great things to a whole new audience and I’d love for businesses across the region to get involved in the campaign – sharing and using the video content to complement their own digital marketing activities and keeping Moray Speyside at the top of the list for potential visitors.”

VisitScotland regional leadership director Caroline Warburton said: “The destination and sector marketing fund was created to boost and support the sustainable recovery of Scottish tourism, helping to reach new audiences within the domestic market. It aims to help organisations like Visit Moray Speyside reach new visitors within the UK and promote the region as a year-round destination.

“Whether it is surfing off the spectacular coastline, rambling across the rugged terrain or exploring the unspoilt landscape at a gentler pace, this exciting new campaign highlights the array of amazing experiences on offer across the region, and will help inspire new and repeat visitors to Moray Speyside for their next adventure.”