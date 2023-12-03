‘Lost in… Elgin’: Bonnie Tyler joins line-up for first MacMoray Summer Special

Bonnie Tyler has joined the line-up for MacMoray Summer Special next year.

The Total Eclipse of the Heart singer will take to the stage at Cooper Park in Elgin on Sunday, August 11.

Tyler, 72, has joined a line-up of performers, including The Jacksons and Status Quo, for MacMoray’s first summer event.

It will take place over the weekend of August 10-11 next year and promises to be “bigger, better and hotter” than past Easter events.

Further acts will be announced each week in the lead-up to Christmas.

MacMoray to welcome Bonnie Tyler

Tickets are already on sale for Summer Fest 2024 with a camping option available for the first time.

So far, The Jacksons, formerly known as Jackson 5, are the only confirmed act for the Saturday.

They will take to the stage to perform hits such as Blame it on the Boogie on their only scheduled date in Scotland for 2024.

The crowd can expect to hear Tyler perform the likes of Holding Out for a Hero on Sunday night, while Status Quo will give the audience Whatever You Want.

Check out the Easter event

MacMoray first launched in 2022 and has only grown to include more performers and entertainment since.

Organisers aim to bring the community together to enjoy and celebrate music from all generations.

The MacMoray Easter Festival will return on May 4-5 next year at its usual venue of Cooper Park in Elgin.

The line-up has been described as having “something for everyone” including Peter Andre, Scouting for Girls and The Hoosiers.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 01309 679613 or online, with a special discount if bought before Christmas.