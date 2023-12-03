‘Lost in… Elgin’: Bonnie Tyler joins line-up for first MacMoray Summer Special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Lost in… Elgin’: Bonnie Tyler joins line-up for first MacMoray Summer Special

The Welsh singer will join names such as The Jacksons and Status Quo at the summer festival.

By Ellie Milne
Bonnie Tyler on Stage
Bonnie Tyler has been confirmed as one of the performers at MacMoray's first summer event next year. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson.

Bonnie Tyler has joined the line-up for MacMoray Summer Special next year.

The Total Eclipse of the Heart singer will take to the stage at Cooper Park in Elgin on Sunday, August 11.

Tyler, 72, has joined a line-up of performers, including The Jacksons and Status Quo, for MacMoray’s first summer event.

It will take place over the weekend of August 10-11 next year and promises to be “bigger, better and hotter” than past Easter events.

Further acts will be announced each week in the lead-up to Christmas.

MacMoray to welcome Bonnie Tyler

The Jacksons
The Jacksons are coming to Elgin.

Tickets are already on sale for Summer Fest 2024 with a camping option available for the first time.

So far, The Jacksons, formerly known as Jackson 5, are the only confirmed act for the Saturday.

They will take to the stage to perform hits such as Blame it on the Boogie on their only scheduled date in Scotland for 2024.

The crowd can expect to hear Tyler perform the likes of Holding Out for a Hero on Sunday night, while Status Quo will give the audience Whatever You Want.

Check out the Easter event

Crowds were eager to take photos at this year’s festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

MacMoray first launched in 2022 and has only grown to include more performers and entertainment since.

Organisers aim to bring the community together to enjoy and celebrate music from all generations.

The MacMoray Easter Festival will return on May 4-5 next year at its usual venue of Cooper Park in Elgin.

The line-up has been described as having “something for everyone” including Peter Andre, Scouting for Girls and The Hoosiers.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 01309 679613 or online, with a special discount if bought before Christmas.

Peter Andre completes line-up for 2024 MacMoray Festival in Elgin

