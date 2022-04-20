Here are the five candidates battling for seats in Keith and Cullen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Moray

Here are the five candidates battling for seats in Keith and Cullen

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
April 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Five candidates are vying for seats in the Keith and Cullen ward of Moray Council on May 5.
Five candidates are vying for seats in the Keith and Cullen ward of Moray Council on May 5.

Five hopefuls are vying for one of three seats in the Keith and Cullen ward of Moray Council.

Issues concerning voters in the two main centres of population and the area’s more rural communities include the future of the Turner Memorial Hospital and care services.

Tracy Colyer is the first of two Conservative candidates standing for Keith and Cullen.

She moved to Grange from Kent with her husband three years ago, and previously worked for a international clothing company.

Conservative candidate Tracy Colyer. Photo supplied.

Ms Colyer is campaigning for fairer council funding, better roads, improved planning regulations, tackling anti-social behaviour and improving people’s health and wellbeing.

She said: “There are people who are very lonely and isolated, so I’m looking to start up a wellbeing hub at King Memorial Hall at Grange.

“If you’re a councillor I think you have to be able to give everything to it, and not have to juggle it with other things, and I am in a position to be able to throw myself into the job.

“My biggest wish is that all the candidates who are elected and will be in the privileged position of representing their constituents will put the public first, work as a team with no party political bickering.

“The people of Moray deserve far better than they have had for the last five years.”

SNP candidate Theresa Coull is standing for re-election. Photo supplied.

Theresa Coull has been SNP councillor for the ward since 2017.

She was vice-chairwoman of the economic development and infrastructure committee, and for the last six months chairwoman of the police and fire and rescue committee.

Married with three children and five grandchildren, she has lived in Keith for more then 40 years.

Mrs Coull said: “We’re looking at a new CCTV system in Keith, as that’s been an issue for a while. The A96 is a priority and it’s vital that we get that dualled.

“Health and social care needs to be better. There’s a shortage of staff and that’s causing problems.

“We need better hours, pay and training, and that could get people applying for and staying in the job.

“We need to be building new houses in rural areas. Elgin is expanding and expanding but we need expansion in our towns and villages.

“Communities are taking on more and more responsibilities, and while we do help to empower and support groups, I’d like to see that done a little bit better.

“Let’s face it, they’re taking on facilities that the council would have been running.”

Conservative candidate Donald Gatt has served as councillor in the ward for the last five years, and was chairman of the audit and scrutiny committee.

Conservative incumbent Donald Gatt wants more money for local councils. Photo supplied.

He served in the RAF for more then 20 years, and settled in Moray after leaving the air force in 2005.

Mr Gatt wants fairer funding for councils as well as economic growth, and is eager to see coastal communities capitalise on their success in attracting more tourists when travel abroad was restricted by the pandemic.

He said: “One issue that impacts across the board is funding for local councils. There’s too much control centrally from the Scottish Government, and we can see that with the early learning and childcare budget.”

The £3.3 million overspend on expanding the early learning service has been caused in part by a change to the funding formula agreed between government and Cosla.

Mr Gatt said: “And we’ve got to look at the budget that’s just been passed, there’s a funding gap of more than £20 million. That will have to be addressed and it will be a tough nut to crack.

“The Turner Memorial Hospital in Keith, NHS Grampian is talking about a new health centre but not a new hospital, and that’s of concern.”

Liberal Democrat Leslie Tarr wants to support the post-pandemic recovery. Picture supplied.

Originally from Dundee, Liberal Democrat candidate Leslie Tarr has lived in Cullen for 23 years, after regularly visiting the town as a holidaymaker.

A branch secretary with the union Unison, he is keen to see support for individuals and businesses recovering from the pandemic, and for those struggling to heat their homes because of rising fuel prices.

Mr Tarr said: “I’m looking to get back to the community and put something in and try to make a bit of a difference.

“I became branch secretary just as Covid hit, and we represented a lot of care workers and people who were terrified of what they were facing in care homes.

“The cost of fuel is an issue. A lot of properties are old and difficult to heat, and a lot of older people need help heating their homes.

“Both Keith and Cullen rely on tourism and that needs to be built up. There’s no big industry coming in, and businesses need to be given help following the Covid pandemic.”

William Barclay, who is representing the Scottish Family Party, is the fifth candidate standing in the ward. Attempts to contact Mr Barclay have been unsuccessful.

The local government elections will be held on May 5.

The count in Moray will take place in Elgin Town Hall the following day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]