Home News Moray

Final section of new Lossiemouth bridge slotted into place

By Michelle Henderson
April 28, 2022, 6:16 pm Updated: April 28, 2022, 8:03 pm
The final section of the new bridge was lowered into place on Thursday. Picture by Jason Hedges
The final section of the new bridge at Lossiemouth has been lowered into place.

The bridge to East Beach has been shut for more than two years following structural concerns, prompting an all-new one to be built.

Over the course of the week, sections have been lowered in by a huge crane – with the final one slotted into place today.

It comes despite a delay on Tuesday when the contractors discovered the crane set up was too short.

Work will now continue to secure the £1.8million East Beach Bridge ahead of its opening on May 18.

Developers Beaver Bridges aimed to have the bridge completed by Friday. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Crowds have gathered along the waterfront in recent days to witness the long anticipated project come to life.

Developer Beaver Bridges set up a webcam live stream to document their progress, with footage now showcasing the completion of the bridge.

The milestone comes just days after the project was hampered by delays after it became clear the crane set-up was too short.

It is hoped the reopening of the bridge will bring a welcome boost to the local economy, marking the first step in the towns recovery.

The Moray town has seen a major decline in visitor numbers following the closure of their former crossing in 2019 over safety concerns.

The works have been undertaken by developer Beaver Bridges. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Traders have seen a decline of around £1.5m annually in visitor spending.

Construction of Lossiemouth’s Beach Bridge

Ground works on the coastal crossing commenced on Monday as crowds gathered in anticipation.

The bridge to East Beach has been shut for more than two years following structural concerns, prompting an all-new one to be built. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Two sections of the bridge rolled into the town on Friday on the back of two trucks in preparation for the works.

Around 30 people turned out to watch the first section be lifted out over the sandy shores on Monday.

Clifton Road has remained closed this week to enable construction works to get under way.

Moray Council will take on the responsibility for maintaining the bridge following the completion of the project.

The bridge is expected to reopen to the public on May 18. Picture by Jason Hedges.

