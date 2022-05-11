Met Office suggest next week could be the hottest of the year so far

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Temperatures are expected to rise in the north and north-east next week.

The Met Office expects next week to the be hottest of the year so far, with lots of sunny spells and rising temperatures.

On May 8, Altnaharra in Lairg recorded the highest temperature in Scotland so far at 20C.

And forecasters say the weekend will bring similar, with 19C expected in Aviemore, 16C in Oban and 14C in Aberdeen, Braemar and Thurso.

The warm weather will no doubt bring out the masses onto the pristine beaches of Nairn, Durness, Findhorn and Lossiemouth.

The good weather comes as the East Beach in Lossiemouth is set to reopen to sunseekers at the end of May.

Construction on the new East Beach Bridge, which will once again connect the sand dunes with the Lossiemouth community, is nearing completion.

Here is the highest temperature for places in the Highlands, Moray and Grampian for the weekend:

Elgin: 16C

Lossiemouth: 15C

Inverness: 15C

Aberdeen: 14C

Braemar: 14C

Aviemore: 19C

Thurso: 14C

Oban: 16C

Fraserburgh: 13C

Hot or not next week? pic.twitter.com/uCBNyI2CCN — Met Office (@metoffice) May 10, 2022

To find out more about the weather in your area visit the Met Office website.