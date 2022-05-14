Moray pupils encouraged to #PowerUp during Walk to School Week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schoolchildren in Moray are being encouraged to walk to school all next week as part of Walk to School Week 2022.

As part of National Walking Month, the challenge is to simply walk to school instead of using a car to promote sustainable travel among children.

Starting on May 16, children will be rewarded with stickers each day encouraging them to continue, with a special prize at the end on Friday, May 20.

This year’s challenge, #PowerUp, will engage with pupils through video game-inspired design.

Each day children will unlock a new level and have a new mission to complete, making it more interesting and giving children a sense of achievement.

This will help pupils discover the benefits of walking for individuals, communities and the planet.

As part of National Walking Month, the Living Streets mascot, Strider, has been visiting participating schools across Moray.

These include Hopeman Primary, St Peter’s Primary, Findochty Primary, Westend Primary, and Mosstodloch Primary.

‘Inspire pupils and their families to keep travelling actively.’

Moray Council’s Head of Education, Vivienne Cross, said: “We’re encouraging pupils and parents across Moray to get involved in Walk to School Week from Monday, May 16.

“As well as helping with children’s mental and physical wellbeing, walking is more sustainable for our planet and allows them to learn vital road safety skills.”

Living Streets Scotland communications officer, Danielle Angeli, said: “We want the whole of Scotland involved in Walk to School Week, and we’re delighted Strider has made the journey to Moray.

“We’ve been urging families up and down the country to give walking a go during May and the reception has been phenomenal.

“We hope taking part will inspire pupils and their families to keep travelling actively.”