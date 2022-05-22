Speyside whisky heist: Police want to speak to two men in connection with £150,000 Glenfarclas raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Speyside whisky heist: Police want to speak to two men in connection with £150,000 Glenfarclas raid

By David Mackay
May 22, 2022, 11:35 am Updated: May 22, 2022, 11:37 am
Glenfarclas distillery.
Glenfarclas distillery. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Police are attempting to track down two men and the vehicle used as part of a £150,000 raid of Glenfarclas distillery on Speyside.

Thieves made off with 20 of the “oldest and most valuable” bottles from the site, which is five miles south of Aberlour, a week ago on Sunday, May 15.

Warnings have been issued that anyone buying the stolen whisky could face prosecution themselves.

Investigators believe the thieves will have travelled to the area for the operation at the distillery and have already appealed to hotel and B&B owners for information.

Now police have called for anyone seeing vehicles acting suspiciously on the A95 Aberlour to Aviemore road between 2am and 3am on May 15 to come forward.

And after reviewing CCTV footage officers are keen to gain more information about two men they want to speak to in connection with the break-in.

Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson said: “We believe they would have used a vehicle to travel to and from the scene.

“I am appealing to anyone who was travelling on the A95 between 2am and 3am on the morning of Sunday, May 15 or the surrounding unclassified roads, particularly if you have dash-cam, to get in touch with us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have been offered a bottle of the stolen Glenfarclas branded whisky to contact us. It is a criminal offence to buy stolen goods.”

Anyone with information about the Glenfarclas theft should contact police by calling 101 and quote reference 1328 from May 15.

