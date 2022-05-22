Speyside whisky heist: Police want to speak to two men in connection with £150,000 Glenfarclas raid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are attempting to track down two men and the vehicle used as part of a £150,000 raid of Glenfarclas distillery on Speyside.

Thieves made off with 20 of the “oldest and most valuable” bottles from the site, which is five miles south of Aberlour, a week ago on Sunday, May 15.

Warnings have been issued that anyone buying the stolen whisky could face prosecution themselves.

Investigators believe the thieves will have travelled to the area for the operation at the distillery and have already appealed to hotel and B&B owners for information.

Now police have called for anyone seeing vehicles acting suspiciously on the A95 Aberlour to Aviemore road between 2am and 3am on May 15 to come forward.

And after reviewing CCTV footage officers are keen to gain more information about two men they want to speak to in connection with the break-in.

Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson said: “We believe they would have used a vehicle to travel to and from the scene.

“I am appealing to anyone who was travelling on the A95 between 2am and 3am on the morning of Sunday, May 15 or the surrounding unclassified roads, particularly if you have dash-cam, to get in touch with us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have been offered a bottle of the stolen Glenfarclas branded whisky to contact us. It is a criminal offence to buy stolen goods.”

Anyone with information about the Glenfarclas theft should contact police by calling 101 and quote reference 1328 from May 15.