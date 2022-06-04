Police at the scene of a serious motorbike crash in Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are currently in attendance of a serious one-vehicle crash in Moray.

The incident, which involved a motorbike, happened earlier today on the unclassified road between the B9012 at Upper Knockando and B9010 at Dallas.

Officers and air ambulance were send to the scene after they were alerted to the collision at around 10.30am. No other vehicles were involved.

A large section of the single-track road has been taped off since, with officers still seen at the scene.

An eye-witness reported a police investigation team is currently in attendance to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called around 10.30am to the road between the B9012 at Upper Knockando and B9010 at Dallas, Moray following reports of a one-vehicle crash involving a motorbike.

“Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended and the road remains closed to allow inquiries to be carried out.”