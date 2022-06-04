Man, 33, taken to hospital following A90 crash between van and car

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital as a precaution following a two-vehicle crash near Newburgh.

Police were called to the scene at around 10.10am following reports of a crash between a car and a van on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the road remained closed for about three hours to allow the recovery of the vehicles involved.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.10am on Saturday, May 4, officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a van on the A90 southbound near the Newburgh junction.

“Emergency services attended and a 33-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

“The road was closed for recovery until around 12.45pm.

“A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal in due course.”