Motorcyclist in critical condition and two others in hospital after A939 motorbike crash near Tomintoul

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after a two-bike crash near Tomintoul in Moray.

Emergency services were called to Dirdhu, about seven miles west of the village, at about 3pm on Wednesday.

Police say a Harley Davidson and KTM motorbike were involved in the incident on the A939 Tomintoul to Grantown road.

The 57-year-old male biker on the Harley Davidson and his 42-year-old female passenger were both airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The man is in a critical condition, and the woman has sustained serious injuries but her condition has been described as stable.

The 35-year-old male motorcyclist on the KTM bike was also airlifted to Aberdeen and his condition has been described as serious but stable.

Police have issued an appeal to established the circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the crash.

“I would appeal to anyone with information, or anyone who was driving on the A939 near to Dirdhu shortly before the crash happened who may have seen these motorbikes being driven to contact us.

“If you were on this road around the time of the crash and have dash-cam footage, please let us know.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 and quote reference 2072 from June 15.