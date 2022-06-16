Motorcyclist in critical condition and two others in hospital after A939 motorbike crash near Tomintoul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray

Motorcyclist in critical condition and two others in hospital after A939 motorbike crash near Tomintoul

By David Mackay
June 16, 2022, 12:21 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 2:10 pm
Police at scene of crash on A939
Police at the scene of the crash on the A939. Photo: Jasperimage

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after a two-bike crash near Tomintoul in Moray.

Emergency services were called to Dirdhu, about seven miles west of the village, at about 3pm on Wednesday.

Police say a Harley Davidson and KTM motorbike were involved in the incident on the A939 Tomintoul to Grantown road.

The 57-year-old male biker on the Harley Davidson and his 42-year-old female passenger were both airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The man is in a critical condition, and the woman has sustained serious injuries but her condition has been described as stable.

The A939 road was closed due to the crash.
The A939 road was closed due to the crash. Photo: Jasperimage

The 35-year-old male motorcyclist on the KTM bike was also airlifted to Aberdeen and his condition has been described as serious but stable.

Police have issued an appeal to established the circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the crash. 

“I would appeal to anyone with information, or anyone who was driving on the A939 near to Dirdhu shortly before the crash happened who may have seen these motorbikes being driven to contact us.

“If you were on this road around the time of the crash and have dash-cam footage, please let us know.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 and quote reference 2072 from June 15.

