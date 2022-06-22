Gordonstoun student wins British photography competition with a shot of a magnificent stag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gordonstoun student wins British photography competition with a shot of a magnificent stag

By Cameron Roy
June 22, 2022, 4:16 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 5:01 pm
The stunning red deer stag photo that won the competition by Olivia Barnett.
The stunning red deer stag photo that won the competition by Olivia Barnett. Supplied by Gordonstoun.

A Gordonstoun student has won a British photography competition with a shot of a magnificent red deer stag.

Olivia Barnett, 17, shot the photograph while on a family road trip near Applecross.

The competition was held by the Rotary Club of Great Britain & Ireland. All entrants were aged 14-17 and submitted photos on a nature theme.

Olivia, who only got into photography last year, but now hopes to study it at university, said: “We saw the stag lying on the ground surrounded by stunning scenery.

“To my surprise, the stag was very timid, and I was able to set up and get reasonably close to him.

“After several attempts, I was able to get a shot I was happy with.

“For a while, we watched the stag before it got up and walked into the hills.

“It’s sometimes luck that puts you at the perfect place at the right time.”

Olivia receives her trophy from Elgin Rotary President Ian Brodie and her photography teacher Wendi van Hoof.
Olivia receives her trophy from Elgin Rotary President Ian Brodie and her photography teacher Wendi van Hoof. Supplied by Gordonstoun.

‘Lucky to find something to be passionate about’

Olivia said her passion for the subject was helped to grow by her photography teacher Wendi van Hoof.

“I feel so lucky to have found something that I am so passionate about,” she added.

Principal of Gordonstoun, Lisa Kerr said: “In her role as captain of photography she has already taken photographs of life at school which have been published in national magazines.”

Elgin Rotary President Ian Brodie said: “The judges were delighted with Olivia’s stunning entry.

“A great accolade for Olivia and the club.”

To see the full photo, and the second and third-place entrants, visit here.

