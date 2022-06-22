Gordonstoun student wins British photography competition with a shot of a magnificent stag

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Gordonstoun student has won a British photography competition with a shot of a magnificent red deer stag.

Olivia Barnett, 17, shot the photograph while on a family road trip near Applecross.

The competition was held by the Rotary Club of Great Britain & Ireland. All entrants were aged 14-17 and submitted photos on a nature theme.

Olivia, who only got into photography last year, but now hopes to study it at university, said: “We saw the stag lying on the ground surrounded by stunning scenery.

“To my surprise, the stag was very timid, and I was able to set up and get reasonably close to him.

“After several attempts, I was able to get a shot I was happy with.

“For a while, we watched the stag before it got up and walked into the hills.

“It’s sometimes luck that puts you at the perfect place at the right time.”

‘Lucky to find something to be passionate about’

Olivia said her passion for the subject was helped to grow by her photography teacher Wendi van Hoof.

“I feel so lucky to have found something that I am so passionate about,” she added.

Principal of Gordonstoun, Lisa Kerr said: “In her role as captain of photography she has already taken photographs of life at school which have been published in national magazines.”

Elgin Rotary President Ian Brodie said: “The judges were delighted with Olivia’s stunning entry.

“A great accolade for Olivia and the club.”

To see the full photo, and the second and third-place entrants, visit here.