Glenisla Home marked as ‘very good’ by Care Inspectorate

By Louise Glen
July 5, 2022, 9:42 pm
Glenisla Care Home in Keith.

A Keith care home has been marked as ‘very good’ by the Care Inspectorate for the genuine way staff interacted with patients.

The 42-bed Glenisla Home in Moray was visited by one inspector on May 25 and 27 who was impressed by the quality interactions between staff and residents.

After interviewing those who lived in the home and their families as well as assessing the care provided in the home, the provider was given two “very goods”.

The staff team were praised for being stable as they consistently provided very good levels of care and support.

The quality of the meals and the choices available were also described as “very good”.

A report into the inspection said: “We felt that staff demonstrated compassion, respect, and genuine love for people.

“The relaxed cafe style dining room helped create a sociable and welcoming experience for people.

“Staff knew the preferences of people, and this was used to help them pass their time.

“The group doing the baking activity, were fully involved and they were proud that they had made the pudding for the supper that night. Staff were supporting people to lead productive and fulfilling lives.”

Detailed care plans

Care plans for residents were detailed, and person-centred. When the needs of someone changed, the inspector found that their care documents reflected this change.

The report continued: “Relatives who lived away from the area, said that they received frequent updates on what has been happening in the home and how their loved one is participating. This resulted in high levels of confidence in the quality of the service and staff team.”

The inspector did point out one area for improvement. The report said: “The environment has been included in the service improvement plan.

“It was positive the management team had identified where upgrades were needed in the bedrooms. However, we felt that it may be beneficial to prioritise these improvements.

“Some areas could be quickly changed to make the improvement necessary for example, curtains in one bedroom that were too thin and let too much light in.”

 

