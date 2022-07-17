A98 closed near Macduff due to two-car crash By Ross Hempseed July 17, 2022, 5:46 pm Updated: July 17, 2022, 8:03 pm 0 A98 closed following two-vehicle collision. Picture by Chris Sumner. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The A98 Fochabers to Fraserburgh road has been blocked following a two-vehicle collision. The incident occurred at 4.50pm on Sunday, July 17, when a car and a Jeep collided between Macduff and Longmanhill. The A98 road is currently closed to traffic due to the incident. Police confirmed the road was closed off to allow for both vehicles to be recovered from the scene. The vehicles were uplifted and removed from the scene at 6.30pm with police standing down at around 7pm. It is understood the road has now reopened to traffic. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man, 46, dies after car crashes into tree on A92 near St Cyrus Two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard Woman, 82, dies in two-car crash on A90 Peterhead road near Hatton Three taken to hospital after two-car crash on A96 near Brodie