A98 closed near Macduff due to two-car crash

The A98 Fochabers to Fraserburgh road has been blocked following a two-vehicle collision.

The incident occurred at 4.50pm on Sunday, July 17, when a car and a Jeep collided between Macduff and Longmanhill.

The A98 road is currently closed to traffic due to the incident.

Police confirmed the road was closed off to allow for both vehicles to be recovered from the scene.

The vehicles were uplifted and removed from the scene at 6.30pm with police standing down at around 7pm.

It is understood the road has now reopened to traffic.