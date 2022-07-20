Moray CCTV to be upgraded to keep community safe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New CCTV cameras are being installed and upgrades carried out to keep Moray safe.

The cameras are being installed at hotspots for antisocial behaviour, crime and missing persons.

Upgrades are also being made to the areas existing cameras and back office technology.

The project forms part of a £150,000 investment brought forward in conjunction with Moray Council and Police Scotland.

Council convener Marc Macrae said: “The uncomfortable truth for many is that CCTV is necessary and investing in it is essential.

“The partnership between Police Scotland and Moray Council allows us to roll this programme of upgraded cameras and equipment out, with the safety of Moray residents the main focus for both agencies.

“My hope is that it will act as a deterrent and will reassure people in Moray that we all take seriously our role in keeping people safe.”

‘Keeping Moray one of the safest communities to live and work in the country’

The equipment is now operational in Elgin with Forres, Lossiemouth, Buckie and Keith set to benefit next.

The partnership allows for the council to provide the equipment while officers undertake monitoring.

Chief Inspector Simon Reid, area commander said: “The recent upgrade to the CCTV equipment in Elgin, and now ongoing across Moray, is welcomed. This project has seen the replacement of cameras, monitoring equipment and increased CCTV coverage across Moray.

“Police use of public space CCTV by our experienced operators here in Elgin, is not just as a responsive tool to evidence crimes that may have occurred but critically to deter or allow us to proactively respond to prevent these taking place in the first place.

“Working with Moray Council, this upgrade greatly enhances our ability to collectively keep Moray one of the safest communities to live and work in the country.”