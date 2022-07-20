Moray CCTV to be upgraded to keep community safe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray CCTV to be upgraded to keep community safe

By Michelle Henderson
July 20, 2022, 4:32 pm Updated: July 20, 2022, 5:02 pm
Moray Council convener, councillor Marc Macrae, visits Elgin Police Station.
New CCTV cameras are being installed and upgrades carried out to keep Moray safe.

The cameras are being installed at hotspots for antisocial behaviour, crime and missing persons.

Upgrades are also being made to the areas existing cameras and back office technology.

The project forms part of a £150,000 investment brought forward in conjunction with Moray Council and Police Scotland.

Council convener Marc Macrae said: “The uncomfortable truth for many is that CCTV is necessary and investing in it is essential.

“The partnership between Police Scotland and Moray Council allows us to roll this programme of upgraded cameras and equipment out, with the safety of Moray residents the main focus for both agencies.

New surveillance cameras are being installed at hotspots for anti-social behaviour, crime and missing persons, alongside upgrades to the areas existing cameras and back office technology.

“My hope is that it will act as a deterrent and will reassure people in Moray that we all take seriously our role in keeping people safe.”

‘Keeping Moray one of the safest communities to live and work in the country’

The equipment is now operational in Elgin with Forres, Lossiemouth, Buckie and Keith set to benefit next.

The partnership allows for the council to provide the equipment while officers undertake monitoring.

Chief Inspector Simon Reid, area commander said: “The recent upgrade to the CCTV equipment in Elgin, and now ongoing across Moray, is welcomed. This project has seen the replacement of cameras, monitoring equipment and increased CCTV coverage across Moray.

“Police use of public space CCTV by our experienced operators here in Elgin, is not just as a responsive tool to evidence crimes that may have occurred but critically to deter or allow us to proactively respond to prevent these taking place in the first place.

“Working with Moray Council, this upgrade greatly enhances our ability to collectively keep Moray one of the safest communities to live and work in the country.”

