Moray Concert Brass to celebrate 30 years of music making with special performance

A popular Moray community band is celebrating its 30th birthday with an evening of music later this month.

Moray Concert Brass has been entertaining crowds across the country and Europe since 1992 and will celebrate the anniversary with a special performance at Elgin Town Hall.

They will be joined by Mike Lovatt, lead trumpeter with the BBC Big Band and John Wilson Orchestra, on August 27 to mark the occasion.

There will be something for everyone on the playlist including Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody and Disney’s Colours of the Wind.

Glenn Munro, founder and musical director, said it is “fantastic” to get a musician of Mike Lovatt’s calibre to play in Elgin.

He added: “The band is like one big family and former players from across Scotland and beyond are returning for the concert and to help us celebrate.

“There is going to be a great party atmosphere.”

As part of the celebrations, the band played in Elgin and Lossiemouth in June and at the Hopeman Gala last month.

Successful 30 years

The much-loved band has performed locally and internationally for over 30 years and has competed in the likes of Scottish Youth Brass Band Championships and the European Youth Brass Band Championships.

The band performed in the opening Gala concert of the Scottish International Festival of Trumpets in 2010.

World-class musicians have even worked with the Moray group.

MCB has just returned from a hugely successful tour to Oban after performing in 10 pop-up concerts over five days – including on a ferry crossing from Oban to Mull.

The band raised money and awareness of local Oban charities and has now been invited to perform at the Oban Winter Festival in November.

The celebration will be held at Elgin Town Hall, with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets can be booked on the website or by emailing mcbinfo21@gmail.com