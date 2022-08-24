Historic Aberlour Orphanage archive opens to public for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Historic Aberlour Orphanage archive opens to public for first time

By Findlay Grant
August 24, 2022, 12:44 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 1:30 pm
Ron Aitchison spent 14 years living at the orphanage.
Ron Aitchison spent 14 years living at the orphanage.

A children’s charity has opened an archive of records on the former Aberlour Orphanage after receiving a donation from a former resident.

The catalogue of records from Aberlour Children’s Charity has been compiled by Stirling University.

Ron Aitchison, who was cared for by Aberlour Orphanage in the 1950s and 60s, donated some of his own records.

The children’s charity originated at the home in the Speyside village before moving to their current base in Stirling.

Mr Aitchison said: “I have been in touch with Aberlour Children’s Charity for many years, however, for one reason or another, I had never reached the stage of handing over my archive.

“When Aberlour said they were giving their archive material to the University of Stirling, I was very keen to be involved in that.”

The project took a year to complete, with experts at the university painstakingly restoring and preserving hundreds of documents, including photographs, case files and annual reports.

Issues of the charity’s magazine are now also accessible.

‘Important and personal documents’

The archive is fully searchable, accessible to those with connections to the town, or the research team.

Born in Edinburgh, Mr Aitchison spent 14 years at the orphanage, moving back to the area in his late 50s with his wife following a successful career in the automotive industry.

He has given many talks about his experiences, and collected a considerable amount of material related to the orphanage.

The archive holds information on many who spent time at the orphanage.

He added: “When I look at the material that I have, some goes back to the 1920s and one item, goes back to 1871.

“There’s one particular file where you can more or less follow my route through orphanage life, from beginning to end.

“It’s a very important and personal document to me, but it’s something I’m pleased to share with the University.”

Chief executive of Aberlour Children’s Charity, SallyAnn Kelly explained the archive is significant because many who spent time in care have no record of their time there.

She said: “We often speak to people who have been brought up in the care system, or have some experience of care, and they often don’t have much of a written record of what their life was like.

“The archive really provides people looked after at Aberlour with the fullest possible account of their life.”

Tags

Conversation

