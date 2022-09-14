Three years and 2,000 visitors later, Cullen heritage centre officially opens in old town hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Three years and 2,000 visitors later, Cullen heritage centre officially opens in old town hall

By Sean McAngus
September 14, 2022, 5:06 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 6:26 pm
Banffshire Lord Lieutenant Andy Simpson cuts the ribbon to officially open the Cullen Heritage Centre with Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group member Brenda Wood.
Banffshire Lord Lieutenant Andy Simpson cuts the ribbon to officially open the Cullen Heritage Centre with Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group member Brenda Wood.

The Cullen Heritage Centre has officially opened after the building was rescued from closure three years ago.

The new attraction is a great example of a new use for an old town hall.

The space in the Memorial Hall on the ground floor is dedicated to showcasing the rich history from along the Moray Coast.

Fears were raised that Cullen Town Hall could be lost to the community forever after the council announced it was shutting in 2019.

However, the B-listed building, parts of which date from the 1820s, was saved from being boarded up after it was bought by Milne Property Developments.

Before the pandemic struck, plans lodged by Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group for the heritage space on the ground floor were approved.

Article on Cullen Heritage Centre.

Heritage centre

Since May, the heritage centre has been opened with around 2,000 visitors so far.

The project cost between £50,000 and £60,000.

Beatrice Partnership Fund, Gordon and Ena Baxter Foundation and the heritage group’s own fundraising covered the costs.

Cullen Heritage Centre.

‘There is so much history to show’

Jim Mackay, vice-president of the Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group, said: “It is in the perfect location in the Square.

“It is great to see positivity around the town hall as there was so much negativity over the thought of it potentially being closed.

“It is so important to showcase the lifestyle of previous generations like the fishermen and farmers.

“The hall would have been boarded up, if it wasn’t for Charles Milne taking over the building.

“There is so much history to show and great to have a official opening.

Exhibits reflect the town’s long association with the sea.

Banffshire Lord Lieutenant Andy Simpson said it was “important to remember and showcase heritage”.

Cullen Town Hall was built as part of significant early 19th Century improvements to the burgh, instigated by the Earl of Seafield, and became a “significant streetscape presence” in the new town of Cullen.

