Three years and 2,000 visitors later, Cullen heritage centre officially opens in old town hall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Cullen Heritage Centre has officially opened after the building was rescued from closure three years ago.

The new attraction is a great example of a new use for an old town hall.

The space in the Memorial Hall on the ground floor is dedicated to showcasing the rich history from along the Moray Coast.

Fears were raised that Cullen Town Hall could be lost to the community forever after the council announced it was shutting in 2019.

However, the B-listed building, parts of which date from the 1820s, was saved from being boarded up after it was bought by Milne Property Developments.

Before the pandemic struck, plans lodged by Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group for the heritage space on the ground floor were approved.

Heritage centre

Since May, the heritage centre has been opened with around 2,000 visitors so far.

The project cost between £50,000 and £60,000.

Beatrice Partnership Fund, Gordon and Ena Baxter Foundation and the heritage group’s own fundraising covered the costs.

‘There is so much history to show’

Jim Mackay, vice-president of the Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group, said: “It is in the perfect location in the Square.

“It is great to see positivity around the town hall as there was so much negativity over the thought of it potentially being closed.

“It is so important to showcase the lifestyle of previous generations like the fishermen and farmers.

“The hall would have been boarded up, if it wasn’t for Charles Milne taking over the building.

“There is so much history to show and great to have a official opening.

Banffshire Lord Lieutenant Andy Simpson said it was “important to remember and showcase heritage”.

Cullen Town Hall was built as part of significant early 19th Century improvements to the burgh, instigated by the Earl of Seafield, and became a “significant streetscape presence” in the new town of Cullen.