Home News Moray

Man left seriously injured after being assaulted in Elgin town centre

By Ross Hempseed
September 14, 2022, 5:39 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 5:42 pm
man assaulted elgin

A man has been left with serious injuries following an assault in Elgin.

The 39-year-old was found by members of the public near Elgin High Street close to City Arms Close.

The incident happened at around 2.15am on Sunday, September 4.

He had been seriously injured but left the scene after being helped to his feet and later on received treatment at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

Police are now appealing to the public to help in their investigation into the assault.

Constable Jamie Barclay said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone who went to the aid of the man.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland, quoting incident 0772 of 6 September 2022.

