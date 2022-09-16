Comfort Food Friday: Love seafood? Try recreating this salmon dish with a twist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comfort Food Friday: Love seafood? Try recreating this salmon dish with a twist

By Karla Sinclair
September 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 2:38 pm
Baxters beetroot and lime-marinaded salmon with Asian slaw and coriander yoghurt.
Baxters beetroot and lime-marinaded salmon with Asian slaw and coriander yoghurt.

Salmon is an undeniably versatile ingredient.

It can be added to a line-up of dishes or can be the focal point of many others.

In this recipe for Baxters beetroot and lime-marinaded salmon with Asian slaw and coriander yoghurt, it falls into the latter.

It is a light and refreshing weeknight dinner which combines the freshness of salmon with beetroot and tasty vegetables.

If you’re looking for more cooking inspiration, check out our other Comfort Food Friday recipes here.

Baxters beetroot and lime-marinaded salmon with Asian slaw and coriander yoghurt

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 1 jar of Baxters Shredded Beetroot
  • 30g ginger
  • 3 limes, squeezed
  • 50g coriander
  • 40ml olive oil
  • 4 salmon fillets
  • ½ small white cabbage, finely shredded
  • 1 carrot, finely julienne
  • 1 red pepper, finely julienne
  • 1 red onion, finely sliced
  • 1 bunch spring onions, finely sliced
  • 30g sesame seeds
  • 20g sesame oil
  • Salt
  • Black pepper
  • 100g thick yoghurt
  • A handful of chopped coriander

Method

  1. Drain the Baxters Shredded Beetroot.
  2. For the marinade, add 200g of beetroot, ginger, the juice of two limes, coriander and olive oil into a food processor. Blitz the ingredients into a smooth paste.
  3. Place the salmon fillets into a food bag, adding the marinade.
  4. Leave the salmon to marinate for at least 30 minutes, however for the best results leave overnight.
  5. For the slaw, in a bowl mix the prepared cabbage, red pepper, red onion, spring onion, carrot and the remaining beetroot.
  6. Squeeze over the juice from the remaining lime, adding the sesame oil and sesame seeds.
  7. Mix well and season to taste with salt and black pepper.
  8. For the yoghurt dressing, blitz the yoghurt and chopped coriander in the food processor.
  9. Remove the salmon from the food bag, pan frying for three minutes on each side, over a medium heat.
  10. Divide the slaw between four serving plates, top with the baked salmon and drizzle over the coriander yoghurt.

