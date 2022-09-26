World famous Craigellachie Bridge risked going dark as energy bills for lights quadrupled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

World famous Craigellachie Bridge risked going dark as energy bills for lights quadrupled

By Chloe Irvine
September 26, 2022, 5:38 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 7:47 pm
Craigellachie Bridge lit up at night
Craigellachie Bridge's lights will remain on this winter with donation from whiskey distillery

The Craigellachie Bridge on Speyside risked being left in the dark over winter due to soaring energy bills – until a local distillery stepped in to pay the bill.

The cost of lighting the world famous landmark every night has varied over the years.

However, according to Mike Middlehurst, chairman of Friends of Craigellachie Bridge, the price tag on the bill is at an all time high.

He said: “The rough bill we used to get was between £800 and £1,000, now the estimate at the present tariff is £4,500 to £5,000.”

The soaring costs risked putting the bridge, which is photographed by visitors from across the world, into the dark during the winter.

Public appeal for help

The cast iron bridge is more than 200 years old and was built in 1812 to 1814. It crosses River Spey at Craigellachie and previously carried road traffic, until an upgrade was built slightly downstream.

Today it is home to countless whisky enthusiasts from across the world eager to get a glimpse of one of Speyside’s most famous sights.

Mr Middlehurst described the bridge as “an iconic landmark not only in Moray but for Scotland”.

Craigellachie Bridge during the day
Craigellachie Bridge during the day is a spectacular sight.

Initially, he feared the rising costs would mean he would only be able to put the bridge’s lights on from now on during special occasions such as Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year and Remembrance Day.

However, Macallan Distillery has since stepped in to ensure this isn’t the case this winter, lifting a weight off Mike’s shoulders.

He said: “Over the weekend, we had some very good news from the Macallan Distillery, they’ve donated money to cover the costs over the winter.

“It’s more expensive at that time of year because the lights are linked up to a timer when it goes dark which is obviously for longer in the winter months.

“The help from the Macallan Distillery has been very helpful, as they have been in the past with this group.”

How will they keep it running next year?

In order to keep the lights running next year, Mr Middlehurst thinks the installation of lower-cost LED lights may be in order.

He said: “The old sodium lights cost a lot of money to maintain and run, so we’re looking to put in LED lights which are much cheaper to run and easier to maintain.

“When the new lights are being fitted, there will be a period that the lights will be off but I’m sure that won’t be for a protracted period,” he explained.

He added they are expecting a “significant reduction in the running costs” with LED lights but fears the installation costs could be expensive.

