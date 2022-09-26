World famous Craigellachie Bridge risked going dark as energy bills for lights quadrupled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Craigellachie Bridge on Speyside risked being left in the dark over winter due to soaring energy bills – until a local distillery stepped in to pay the bill.

The cost of lighting the world famous landmark every night has varied over the years.

However, according to Mike Middlehurst, chairman of Friends of Craigellachie Bridge, the price tag on the bill is at an all time high.

He said: “The rough bill we used to get was between £800 and £1,000, now the estimate at the present tariff is £4,500 to £5,000.”

The soaring costs risked putting the bridge, which is photographed by visitors from across the world, into the dark during the winter.

Public appeal for help

The cast iron bridge is more than 200 years old and was built in 1812 to 1814. It crosses River Spey at Craigellachie and previously carried road traffic, until an upgrade was built slightly downstream.

Today it is home to countless whisky enthusiasts from across the world eager to get a glimpse of one of Speyside’s most famous sights.

Mr Middlehurst described the bridge as “an iconic landmark not only in Moray but for Scotland”.

Initially, he feared the rising costs would mean he would only be able to put the bridge’s lights on from now on during special occasions such as Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year and Remembrance Day.

However, Macallan Distillery has since stepped in to ensure this isn’t the case this winter, lifting a weight off Mike’s shoulders.

He said: “Over the weekend, we had some very good news from the Macallan Distillery, they’ve donated money to cover the costs over the winter.

“It’s more expensive at that time of year because the lights are linked up to a timer when it goes dark which is obviously for longer in the winter months.

“The help from the Macallan Distillery has been very helpful, as they have been in the past with this group.”

How will they keep it running next year?

In order to keep the lights running next year, Mr Middlehurst thinks the installation of lower-cost LED lights may be in order.

He said: “The old sodium lights cost a lot of money to maintain and run, so we’re looking to put in LED lights which are much cheaper to run and easier to maintain.

“When the new lights are being fitted, there will be a period that the lights will be off but I’m sure that won’t be for a protracted period,” he explained.

He added they are expecting a “significant reduction in the running costs” with LED lights but fears the installation costs could be expensive.

