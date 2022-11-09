VIDEO: ‘Nothing can stop me’ – How quadruple amputee Jade is aiming for international surf stardom at just 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VIDEO: ‘Nothing can stop me’ – How quadruple amputee Jade is aiming for international surf stardom at just 10

By Sean McAngus
November 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 22, 2022, 4:55 pm

It was a chance meeting with a charity’s surfing instructor on a Moray beach.

But the encounter led to Jade Edward’s first surfing experience – and it changed everything.

Jay, 10, had to have surgery on all four limbs after being struck down by meningitis when she was just two.

Despite such a tough start, she has always been adventurous.

But even Jade herself reckons she wouldn’t be gearing up to represent Scotland at next month’s World Para Surfing Championship, if she and her family hadn’t met Surfable Scotland’s Kev Anderson at Hopeman Beach during a holiday.

Jade Edward. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Surfable Scotland offers disabled people the chance to take to the waves.

Until last year, the adventurous youngster hadn’t thought of surfing ever.

But since then, she has gone on to love the sport.

Earlier this year, she made her competitive debut at the English Para Surf Competition in Bristol.

Now she will be joined by former Paralympian hand-cyclist Karen Darke in the newly-formed para surf Scotland team.

They will compete at the championship which starts on December 4 at Pismo Beach, California.

‘When I go surfing, I feel so happy’

Lisa and Fraser Edward adopted Jade at the age of six years old through adoption and fostering agency St Andrew’s Children’s Society.

Jade had already been through significant trauma.

When she was just two, the Oldmeldrum youngster had her limbs amputated after contracting meningitis.

Then she underwent further surgery to try and improve her grip and hand function, as well as a scar revision to her right forearm.

For Jay, she has no memories of her six months in hospital.

She very much lives with the consequences – but this adversity hasn’t stopped Jay’s positivity and love for the outdoors.

When I go surfing, I feel so happy.

Jade  Edward

She explained: “I don’t remember being in hospital, but I’m now a quadruple amputee.

“I use a power chair to get to and from school and a skateboard when I’m out playing.

“At home I scoot around by shuffling on my bum. When I go surfing, I feel so happy. I absolutely love it.”

Edward Family: Lisa, Jade, Linsey and Fraser. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson

Jade recalls the encounter that led to the surfing opportunities.

“When we were on holiday in Hopeman, Kev came up to us and said to my mum I see your daughter has a disability, would she want a go at surfing.

” My mum said totally, and it was amazing to do it.

“Nothing can stop me now.

“I have always done skateboarding and I had never thought of surfing before that occasion.”

Watch footage provided by Surfable and @scottish_surfer of Jay showing off her slick surfing:

Excitement for California

The youngster who trains every second weekend is excited about going to California for the championship.

Jade added: “There aren’t many 10-year-olds who get the chance to do this.

“I can’t wait to meet other surfers like me.

“I think I will be competitive at higher level at surfing or skating in the future.”

Surfable hailed for support

Mum Lisa hailed Surfable for their support.

She added: ” They have been amazing and without Surfable she wouldn’t have got into surfing.

“The charity are very much yes people.

“They don’t see a problem; they will find a way around it.

“All of them are incredible people.”

Jade Edward is going to World Para Surfing Championship in Pismo Beach California. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

She added that Jay is an “adrenaline junkie” and isn’t surprised her daughter is doing brilliantly at surfing.

Fundraising for the contest

The St Andrew’s Children’s Society has raised £9,780.50 to ensure Jade’s parents and her sister Linsey can join her in America.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Para Surf Team is looking to raise £9,650 to cover the cost of expenses to travel and stay in California for the duration of the competition.

As well to ensure the support team can come out.

Donations can be made here.

