Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with 7,000 though the gate already

The 4th Findhorn Bay Festival may only be halfway through, but it has already welcomed record crowds.

In fact, over the last six days it has seen more than 7,000 through the gate.

The festival runs until October 2, celebrating the diverse art, theatre and performance, storytelling and live music in Scotland.

It is part of Scotland’s Year of Stories and is organised by Findhorn Bay Arts, who are delighted with the turnout this year.

So far there have been 4,073 attendances at ticketed events, and over 3,000 attendances at free events.

This includes Market in the Park and people coming to see a Tall Ship anchored in Buckie Harbour, which has proved to be a popular attraction.

The 102ft Brigantine square-rigged ship called The Lady of Avenal is the first of its type to be docked at Buckie Harbour in 50 years.

Kresanna Aigner, chief executive for Findhorn Bay Arts said: “This year’s festival has proved to us there is a real appetite for our audiences returning to see live events.

“Our opening weekend was hugely busy and it’s been wonderful to see people out again after a four-year absence having a great time.”

Highlights still to look forward to including Cabrach Reconnections, Diane Main’s Wild Life exhibition, Scottish Opera and a performance by singer-songwriter Dean Owens.

The festival will come to a close with a special concert capturing the stories of the Gaels passed down through the generations with music from Duncan Chisholm, Margaret Stewart and other Scottish artists.