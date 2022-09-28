Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with 7,000 though the gate already

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with 7,000 though the gate already

By Ross Hempseed
September 28, 2022, 5:44 pm Updated: September 28, 2022, 6:58 pm
findhorn festival
The Lady of Avenel setting sail. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

The 4th Findhorn Bay Festival may only be halfway through, but it has already welcomed record crowds.

In fact, over the last six days it has seen more than 7,000 through the gate.

The festival runs until October 2, celebrating the diverse art, theatre and performance, storytelling and live music in Scotland.

It is part of Scotland’s Year of Stories and is organised by Findhorn Bay Arts, who are delighted with the turnout this year.

So far there have been 4,073 attendances at ticketed events, and over 3,000 attendances at free events.

This includes Market in the Park and people coming to see a Tall Ship anchored in Buckie Harbour, which has proved to be a popular attraction.

Over 7,000 attendees in just six days.

The 102ft Brigantine square-rigged ship called The Lady of Avenal is the first of its type to be docked at Buckie Harbour in 50 years.

Kresanna Aigner, chief executive for Findhorn Bay Arts said: “This year’s festival has proved to us there is a real appetite for our audiences returning to see live events.

“Our opening weekend was hugely busy and it’s been wonderful to see people out again after a four-year absence having a great time.”

Highlights still to look forward to including Cabrach Reconnections, Diane Main’s Wild Life exhibition, Scottish Opera and a performance by singer-songwriter Dean Owens.

The festival will come to a close with a special concert capturing the stories of the Gaels passed down through the generations with music from Duncan Chisholm, Margaret Stewart and other Scottish artists.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Carol Bennett setting off on her bike
Elgin midwives use e-bikes for visits after being inspired by Call the Midwife
No elective operations are expected to take place at Dr Gray's Hospital for another four to six weeks. Pictures by Jason Hedges
No elective surgery at Dr Gray's Hospital for another four to six weeks
Moray Council will submit a funding bid to help replace Buckie High School and Forres Academy.
Funding bid for new schools at Forres and Buckie to go ahead
Children near serving line with healthy food in school canteen
Highlands, islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire represented in national school meal award shortlists
The scene between two vehicles in Brodie, Moray yesterday.
Moray MSP to hold talks in Brodie as villagers call A96 speed limit 'too…
Moray Council have banned the use of sky lanterns and mass balloon releases to prevent future incidents and protect the environment.
Moray Council ban use of sky lanterns and balloons at local events
Councilor Derek Ross pictured near some turbines
Scottish Government accused of 'riding roughshod over local democracy' after overturning councillors' refusal of…
£24k in debt incurred by unpaid school meals has been written-off by Moray Council.
Moray Council writes off school meals debt of £24,000 by one vote
Moray Council could open some of its buildings to people unable to heat their homes this winter.
Moray Council buildings could offer warm welcome to folk facing fuel poverty
Forres Academy is a priority for Moray Council to replace. Picture by Jason Hedges.
No public debate on funding for new secondary schools for fears of impacting Buckie…

More from Press and Journal

Aberchirder Library will be one of the Aberdeenshire libraries offering free computer access. Image: Jason Hedges.
Aberdeenshire Council offers free support to help with cost-of-living crisis
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 DO NOT USE UNTIL EVIDENCE GIVEN. Rosemary MacDowell, wife of William (Bill) MacDowell at Inverness High Court.
Agitated, dizzy and 'probably' telling the truth: The point the Renee and Andrew MacRae…
Many workers who were made redundant from Stoneywood paper mill attending a special support event today at Altens Hotel.
Agencies and employers gather to support Stoneywood mill workers at an Aberdeen event
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) in the debating chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon says Stoneywood mill collapse 'regrettable' after backlash
Picture/Ken Macpherson, Inverness. See Copyline story. Copy collect of RENEE MacRAE with 'lover' WILLIAM McDOWELL shortly before her disappearance in November 1976.
Long read: Four decades on, the many twists and turns of the Renee and…
Drugs raids were carried out at various locations across Oban.
Oban police call for every 'small piece of information' to bring drug dealing to…

Editor's Picks