Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault

A teenager has been charged in connection with an assault in Elgin.

A 24-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries in the incident on Meadow Crescent. on Friday.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance, and is in a serious but stable condition.

Police sealed off several blocks of flats after the alarm was raised at about 8.45pm on Friday, with investigations continuing for much of Saturday.

Now officers have confirmed a 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident. He is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court tomorrow.

It is believed two men wearing dark clothing were involved. Officers have been going through CCTV as part of their investigation.

Police say inquiries are ongoing and that they are following a “positive line” of inquiry.