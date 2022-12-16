The future is bright for Dr Gray’s – but a new hospital building is unlikely

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The prospect of a new building for Dr Gray’s is unlikely to come to fruition.

However, the future of the Elgin hospital is bright according to general manager Alasdair Pattinson.

Mr Pattinson gave a presentation to Elgin Community Council this week as part of a consultation on the future of Dr Gray’s.

Many of those who have already responded to the consultation would like to see a new hospital built in the town.

But as capital funding would have to be forthcoming from the Scottish Government, the project is doubtful.

Bright future for Dr Gray’s

Mr Pattinson felt there was a “positive” time ahead for the hospital but he was “not sure about a brand new hospital”.

He said: “Dr Gray’s has got a bright future, I don’t think we should be worrying about it.

“It’s important we have really honest conversations.”

Those attending the meeting on Tuesday raises issues including people having to attend outpatient appointments in Aberdeen, maternity services and fears the hospital could close.

Councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar told the meeting young Moray women considering starting a family were “terrified” at the thought of travelling to Aberdeen or Inverness to give birth.

Member for Elgin South John Divers said: “The people of Elgin and Moray feel that the board just want to shut Dr Gray’s down.

“That’s still in the background.”

Mr Pattinson gave reassurances the hospital was safe.

He said: “There’s no way that services in Aberdeen and in Highland could cope with not having Dr Gray’s.

‘We can do things differently’

“Covid has taught us a lot and that we can do things differently.

“All of the travel stuff is not always necessary.

“If people don’t do technology at home we could have it in Dr Gray’s”

Staffing including recruiting theatre nurses, finding accommodation for medics and delayed discharge are some of the pressures facing the hospital.

Between 20 to 25 beds are regularly occupied by patients who could go home but do not have care packages in place to allow them to do so.

It means theatres at the hospital are not being used to their full capacity as there are too few beds for those recovering from operations.