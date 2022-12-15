Restrictions imposed after bird flu detected in Forres

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Protection and surveillance zones have been set up in Forres after the confirmation of a bird flu case.

Scotland’s chief vet has concluded that highly pathogenic avian influenza has been present on a premises within the last 56 days.

As a result, restrictions have been placed on poultry, carcasses, used poultry litter and manure within the IV36 1HA area, which is Councillors Walk in the town.

‘Crucial owners take steps’

Moray Council’s head of service for environmental health, Jim Grant, said: “We urge all bird and poultry keepers to read and understand the requirements set out by law that they must abide by.

“It’s crucial that owners take steps to prevent potential transmission between birds.”

Mr Grant stressed there isn’t a significant risk to the health of humans.

He said: “While some strains of bird flu can pass to humans this is very rare, so the risk to public health remains low.

“It usually requires very close contact between humans and infected birds, droppings or bedding, or killing or preparing infected poultry for cooking.

“You can’t catch bird flu through eating fully cooked poultry or eggs but the advice is still to avoid touching dead birds or poultry.”

Mr Grant urged anyone who witnesses any suspected bird flu to contact Defra by phoning 03459 33 55 77.

There’s often few or no signs of this flu, but a bird may have a swollen head, blue colouration, respiratory problems, diarrhoea, loss of appetite and a reduction in egg production.

Information regarding the risk and impact of bird flu on humans, treating it and how to avoid it can be found on the NHS website.