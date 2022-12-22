‘Elgin is my home’: How The Press and Journal’s local reporters make a difference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘Elgin is my home’: How The Press and Journal’s local reporters make a difference

By Reporter
December 22, 2022, 1:04 pm Updated: December 23, 2022, 8:51 am
David Mackay with Elgin in the background
David Mackay

David Mackay is based in The Press and Journal’s Elgin office.

Sitting in a room just off the High Street, he deals with anything that comes his way in terms of breaking news.

Local reporters and a photographer cover everything from car crashes and school closures to more in-depth stories.

David (whisper it) wasn’t actually born in Moray – but he’s from the north-east, so we’ll forgive him.

He now calls the CITY of Elgin home after more than seven years there with The P&J.

He proudly represents Moray on the flag football field (it’s a bit like American football).

He loves nothing more than telling the stories that matter to the people where he lives.

David Mackay our Elgin news editor.

David said: “When you read local news you want to know it’s being written by someone who is living the story with you.

“Elgin is my home.

“The stories from here affect me, my family and the people I care about.

“When you read our stories you know we know a Dandy Lion isn’t a yellow flower, we know whether Elgin is a city or not, and we get just as angry as you when someone pronounces Moray wrong.”

What have we been reporting on in Elgin?

For years we have been covering the questions about the future of maternity services at Dr Gray’s and issues affecting the rest of the hospital, because we rely on it as much as you.

And recently we have also been carefully following the progress of the Elgin masterplan.

But it isn’t just the “big” issues we cover – we also try, on a daily basis, to shine a light on what’s happening in Elgin and across Moray.

We like telling you about good news and telling the stories of extraordinary people – and they could be your neighbours (or you).

We also feel a duty to bring you news that could change your life for better or worse, in small ways or big.

Whatever it is, from Elgin Sheriff Court cases to amazing fundraising stories, we are here for them.

We’ve launched a new Elgin Facebook community group to share all of the stories and breaking incidents from the area. You can join and share your own updates here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Moray

David Mackay
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
David Mackay
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
David Mackay
'It is a gift we had not even dreamed of': Joy as Moray toddler…
David Mackay
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
David Mackay
Calls for housing developers to contribute to improve 'rat run' road in Forres
David Mackay
Have you seen them? The long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and…
David Mackay
Police appeal for help to trace missing Elgin man Jonathon Lyle
David Mackay
Met Office warn of cold start to 2023 as weather warnings for snow and…
David Mackay
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers

Most Read

1
David Mackay
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
David Mackay
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
David Mackay
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
David Mackay
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
David Mackay
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
David Mackay
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
David Mackay
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
David Mackay
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
David Mackay
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
David Mackay
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
David Mackay
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
David Mackay
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
David Mackay
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
David Mackay
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
David Mackay
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
David Mackay
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
David Mackay
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented