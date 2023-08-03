Timetable revealed for vacant Stagecoach driver posts in Elgin to be filled

Stagecoach bosses have revealed the timeline for vacant driver posts at their Elgin depot to be filled.

The operator’s shortage of drivers has caused bus timetable chaos in Elgin and throughout Moray in recent month.

It comes after an exodus of Stagecoach drivers in the Elgin area.

All posts are expected to be filled in early September.

This development comes after Elgin North councillor Jeremie Fernandes met Stagecoach bosses.

He raised the public’s concerns with regional and local managers Alex Flanagan and John Cryans.

Mr Fernandes said: “Stagecoach is expected to fill all the vacant posts at the beginning of September.

“I called this meeting as it is a big issue.

“During the summer, every second home I have knocked mentioned the bus issues.

“If they weren’t bus users, they knew someone affected.”

Anti-social behaviour problems

Anti-social behaviour concerns from passengers are among the reasons raised for staff leaving the company for other jobs.

Last year, four teenagers, aged 14 and 13, were charged by police after a Stagecoach driver was assaulted in Keith.

However, bosses told Mr Fernandes the situation has improved as a result of culprits being prosecuted.

He added: “I asked about the anti-social behaviour.

“They said the situation has improved and with the high profile prosecutions, young people are behaving better.

“They expected a spike during summer which hasn’t happened.

“The tiny minority of young people misbehaving aren’t on the buses any more.”

Cancellations and communication

Yesterday, we revealed what was happening to the number 38 bus from Elgin to Buckie.

A Press and Journal reader raised concerns about struggling to get updates on the situation.

Mr Fernandes added: “The main concern is with workers who don’t know if their bus will be cancelled until the day of travel so it is hard for planning ahead.

“They said they can only publish cancellations on the day every morning and wished they would be able to warn people in advance.

“Stagecoach said to go to social media to check for updates which isn’t ideal for everyone.”

Meanwhile Stagecoach has previously stressed staff are working “incredibly hard” to keep as many services as possible running.