Timetable revealed for vacant Stagecoach driver posts in Elgin to be filled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Timetable revealed for vacant Stagecoach driver posts in Elgin to be filled

It comes after Elgin North councillor Jeremie Fernandes met Stagecoach bosses.

By Sean McAngus
Stagecoach bosses met with councillor Jeremie Fernandes. Image: DC Thomson/ Design team
Stagecoach bosses met with councillor Jeremie Fernandes. Image: DC Thomson/ Design team

Stagecoach bosses have revealed the timeline for vacant driver posts at their Elgin depot to be filled.

The operator’s shortage of drivers has caused bus timetable chaos in Elgin and throughout Moray in recent month.

It comes after an exodus of Stagecoach drivers in the Elgin area.

All posts are expected to be filled in early September.

Stagecoach bus pulling away from Elgin bus station.
Elgin bus station. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

This development comes after Elgin North councillor Jeremie Fernandes met Stagecoach bosses.

He raised the public’s concerns with regional and local managers Alex Flanagan and John Cryans.

Mr Fernandes said: “Stagecoach is expected to fill all the vacant posts at the beginning of September.

“I called this meeting as it is a big issue.

“During the summer, every second home I have knocked mentioned the bus issues.

“If they weren’t bus users, they knew someone affected.”

Jeremie Fernandes who is campaigning for library fine ban
Jeremie Fernandes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Anti-social behaviour problems

Anti-social behaviour concerns from passengers are among the reasons raised for staff leaving the company for other jobs.

Last year, four teenagers, aged 14 and 13, were charged by police after a Stagecoach driver was assaulted in Keith.

However, bosses told Mr Fernandes the situation has improved as a result of culprits being prosecuted.

Elgin bus station in Moray. Pictures Jason Hedges

He added: “I asked about the anti-social behaviour.

“They said the situation has improved and with the high profile prosecutions, young people are behaving better.

“They expected a spike during summer which hasn’t happened.

“The tiny minority of young people misbehaving aren’t on the buses any more.”

Cancellations and communication

Yesterday, we revealed what was happening to the number 38 bus from Elgin to Buckie.

A Press and Journal reader raised concerns about struggling to get updates on the situation.

Mr Fernandes added: “The main concern is with workers who don’t know if their bus will be cancelled until the day of travel so it is hard for planning ahead.

“They said they can only publish cancellations on the day every morning and wished they would be able to warn people in advance.

“Stagecoach said to go to social media to check for updates which isn’t ideal for everyone.”

Meanwhile Stagecoach has previously stressed staff are working “incredibly hard” to keep as many services as possible running.

More from Moray

Have sonar devices helped alleviate Elgin's urban gull menace? Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Have sonar devices curbed Elgin's gull menace?
Buses parked at Elgin bus station with passengers queuing.
Stagecoach: What is happening to the number 38 bus from Elgin to Buckie?
The A96 Elgin to Inverness road at loft junction. Image: Google Maps.
A96 near Forres reopens following three-vehicle crash
Ewan Findlay headshot with black and white police stock image
Aberlour man Ewan Findlay reported missing
Seven Stills in Dufftown has hit the market. Image: ASG Commercial.
Exceptional restaurant and whisky lounge in Dufftown hits the market
Lucy Stewart and the Lossiemouth Jets. Image: Claire Stewart.
'I struggle to breathe as my windpipe is floppy': Elgin schoolgirl born with rare…
Addressing illegal parking and the urban gull menace in Elgin are just two of the challenges facing Moray councillors as they return from their summer break. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From swooping gulls to creaking schools: Five challenges awaiting Moray councillors after their summer…
Attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Teenager charged after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Andrew Wright, motorcyclist killed on Sunday.
Tributes paid to Elgin biker Andrew Wright killed in A96 crash
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Samuel Bliss spat blood on police and claimed to have hepatitis Picture shows; Samuel Bliss, Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 11/10/2022
Drunk who sang Rangers sectarian song insists he's not anti-Catholic

Conversation