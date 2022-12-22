‘Ambitious and bold’ health minister welcomes return to consultant-led maternity unit at Elgin’s Dr Gray’s by 2026

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Health secretary Humza Yousaf has welcomed a plan to return to consultant-led obstetric care to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

The draft plan approved for submission at NHS Grampian’s board meeting last week reflects the commitment to enhance maternity services in the north of Scotland.

It will now be considered by the Scottish Government and by the External Assurance Panel led by Dr Linda de Caestecker and, once reviewed in full, a further update will be provided to parliament.

The cabinet secretary closed a members debate on maternity services at Dr Gray’s today.

Ambitious and bold

Mr Yousaf said: “NHS Grampian has now formally submitted their draft plan to me and it outlines timescales and milestones towards the reintroduction of consultant-led births at Dr Grays in 2026.

“I asked Grampian to be ambitious and bold and I believe they have fulfilled the brief with this plan.

“As a result of this ambitious plan, we will no longer be proceeding with model four as previously outlined, however I expect NHS Highland and Grampian to continue to work together to ensure sustainable maternity services for women in the north and north east of Scotland.”

Model four refers to the government’s plan for a community maternity unit linked mainly to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Mr Yousaf continued: “Redevelopment of Raigmore maternity unit remains a key part of this journey, to provide vital improvements for women who give birth there.

“I am also pleased to see enhanced complex antenatal care; consultant led triage and day assessment and elective caesarean sections returned to Dr Gray’s in two years’ time – this is very positive for the women of Moray, and will significantly reduce the number of journeys to Aberdeen.”

Last week, an NHS Grampian executive admitted he’s “worried” about finding an extra £7million a year to help more women give birth in Elgin.

Adam Coldwells, the board’s deputy chief executive, raised his concern as the health board approved plans to deliver consultant-led births at Dr Gray’s Hospital in four years.

However, NHS Grampian today welcomed the health minister’s comments.

£22million investment required

Simon Bokor Ingram, chief officer for Moray Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “We all recognise that this is an ambitious plan and will deliver significant benefits by the end of 2026 – sooner than had been originally projected.

“Through our partnership with NHS Highland, we will develop a networked model of care to improve the service we deliver and help attract staff and ensure clinicians can work effectively across the north of Scotland.

“The recruitment challenges are significant nationally, and we will launch a new, innovative and wide-reaching recruitment campaign in 2023 to recruit the additional team members that we need to build towards being able to offer a full consultant obstetric service that will operate alongside the excellent midwife-led service.”

He added: “Today’s reaction from the cabinet secretary is positive and endorses the change and pace required to secure the services we all want for Moray mums.”

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said he was pleased the plans had “moved up a gear”.

He said: “At one point NHS Grampian was talking about waiting for up to ten years before we saw the full service back again but now with a renewed focus on restoring the service at Dr Gray’s, the aim is 2026 with an increase in women being cared for locally between now and then.

“It has taken far too long to make progress but we can’t change the past so we must focus on shaping the future and the key now is for NHS Grampian to have a laser like focus on staff recruitment which is essential for success.

He continued: ” “I am very hearted by the Health Secretary’s commitment to ensuring that funding will be made available to deliver the restored service given the plan points to an initial estimate of nearly £22million of investment needed over the next five years.

“I will continue to hold NHS Grampian’s feet to the fire on this issue,” he added.