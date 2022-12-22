One taken to hospital after two vehicle accident on B9016 near Buckie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray road has reopened after one man was been taken to hospital following a collision.

Part of the B9016 Keith to Buckie road, near Buckie was closed to traffic after the two-vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a lorry.

It happened at around 4.30pm this afternoon at Braes of Enzie in Moray.

A police spokesman said: “At around 4.35pm on Thursday, December 22, police received a report of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the B9016 at Braes of Enzie.

“One man has been taken to hospital.”

The fire service were in attendance at the scene, but left around 5.15pm.