More than 200,000 crossings of new Lossiemouth bridge recorded in just six months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new Lossiemouth East Beach Bridge is providing to be a hit, with 200,000 crossings recorded in just six months.

The £1.8million bridge reinstated an important link between the town and renowned golden sandy beach, and has already been well-used by locals and visitors.

During the festive period alone, around 9,000 people enjoyed a coastal walk.

The latest findings were published as part of a graph on the Lossie Bridge Updates social media page.

Bridge Crossings: Because we can we have monitored Bridge usage since June 22. The graph below shows the number of… Posted by Lossie Bridge Updates on Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Officials say the figures show popularity and love for the bridge itself and the surrounding area.

Rise in footfall brings welcome trade to Lossiemouth

The East Beach Bridge opened to the public for the first time in May.

The grand unveiling marked the end of a three-year wait following the closure of the old bridge amid safety concerns.

Councillor James Allan said today the bridge has been a huge draw in helping boost trade for local businesses.

He said: “It’s been really popular. In the first week, there were about 10,000 people went over. It’s just amazing to bring the people back to the town and it’s good for the businesses.

“Everyone was so excited about it because it was so long without a bridge and it hurt the business and the town.

“I did expect it would be really busy again because we lost a lot of people, who would drive on to Hopeman and go to other places so it’s really good they have all come back and supported it.”