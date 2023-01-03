More than 200,000 crossings of new Lossiemouth bridge recorded in just six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

More than 200,000 crossings of new Lossiemouth bridge recorded in just six months

By Michelle Henderson
January 3, 2023, 4:51 pm Updated: January 3, 2023, 4:52 pm
Around 200,000 people have crossed the Lossiemouth East Beach Bridge since June, new figures have revealed. Image: Jason Hedges.
The new Lossiemouth East Beach Bridge is providing to be a hit, with 200,000 crossings recorded in just six months.

The £1.8million bridge reinstated an important link between the town and renowned golden sandy beach, and has already been well-used by locals and visitors.

During the festive period alone, around 9,000 people enjoyed a coastal walk.

The latest findings were published as part of a graph on the Lossie Bridge Updates social media page.

Bridge Crossings: Because we can we have monitored Bridge usage since June 22. The graph below shows the number of…

Posted by Lossie Bridge Updates on Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Officials say the figures show popularity and love for the bridge itself and the surrounding area.

Rise in footfall brings welcome trade to Lossiemouth

The East Beach Bridge opened to the public for the first time in May.

The grand unveiling marked the end of a three-year wait following the closure of the old bridge amid safety concerns.

Councillor James Allan said today the bridge has been a huge draw in helping boost trade for local businesses.

He said: “It’s been really popular. In the first week, there were about 10,000 people went over. It’s just amazing to bring the people back to the town and it’s good for the businesses.

“Everyone was so excited about it because it was so long without a bridge and it hurt the business and the town.

“I did expect it would be really busy again because we lost a lot of people, who would drive on to Hopeman and go to other places so it’s really good they have all come back and supported it.”

