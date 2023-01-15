Former Moray councillor with melon-sized hernia travels over 100 miles for operation after three-year wait

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Moray councillor has travelled more than 100 miles to have a melon-sized hernia removed that was created by a botched surgery.

David Stewart, from Lossiemouth, underwent a keyhole surgery from another hernia almost six years ago when the camera hit one of his main arteries.

He then developed a melon-hernia, which caused excruciating pain and an increased need to use the toilet as it pressed down on his bowels.

Mr Stewart had to take up to eight painkillers containing morphine per day to ease the pain and was unable to do activities he enjoys such as cycling and walking.

Despite the 100-mile journey to Stracathro Hospital near Brechin for the operation, Mr Stewart is grateful the procedure he needed has now been done.

‘I’ll go anywhere’

During his time as a councillor, Mr Stewart led the Save RAF Lossiemouth task force that successfully campaigned for the Moray base to stay open.

The 69-year-old had been on the operation waiting list since 2020, but after being unable to get a slot in Elgin or Aberdeen, he did not hesitate to travel to the Angus unit when the appointment was offered.

He said: “They couldn’t get it done in Elgin or Aberdeen, so they asked if I’d be prepared to travel to Stracathro or Glasg0w. I said ‘I’ve been waiting three years, I’ll go anywhere.’

“Then last Thursday they said there’s been a cancellation for Stracathro on Tuesday morning, you need to be there first thing and I said ‘I’m grabbing it.'”

Although Mr Stewart is in pain from the operation, and was in discomfort on the car journey home, he takes comfort in the knowledge this is temporary.

He added: “It’s still painful, but I’m delighted that the operation’s done because the pain is starting to wear off now.

“It was a shame about the painful journey on my way home in my daughter’s car, but I got home to my bed at night, so it was fine.

“The thing is, it’s a different pain, it’s painful just now but I know it’s going to get better, the pain I had for the last three years was never going to get better,” he explained.

Mr Stewart praised the staff at Stracathro Hospital for their organisation and efficiency.

He added: “I can’t praise Stracathro Hospital enough, it’s just absolutely spot on, everybody in my ward was in for hernias and they’re so quick getting things done.

“They were so organised, it was just unbelievable.”

‘Crisis in Scotland’s NHS’

In March last year, Moray MP Douglas Ross condemned Mr Stewart’s long wait, telling the P&J his concerns with waiting times is one of a “growing number” he’s raised with NHS Grampian for his Moray constituents.

He said: “Sadly, his experience of waiting in pain for treatment is symptomatic of the current crisis in Scotland’s NHS.”

In October, NHS Grampian apologised to all those experiencing long-term waits for operations in response to Mr Stewart’s concerns.

At the time, an NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “The needs of everyone awaiting surgery are carefully risk assessed and we apologise to anyone whose wait is longer than expected.

“Patient safety is our first priority and we are making sure procedures take place as quickly as we can.

“While we cannot comment on individual cases, advice on how to self-manage conditions such as hernias is provided while people wait for surgery.”