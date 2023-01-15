Former Moray councillor with melon-sized hernia travels over 100 miles for operation after three-year wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Moray councillor with melon-sized hernia travels over 100 miles for operation after three-year wait

By Chloe Irvine
January 15, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 15, 2023, 6:10 pm
David Stewart who had a melon-sized hernia standing by a fence next to RAF Lossiemouth
David Stewart needed the operation after botched surgery. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A former Moray councillor has travelled more than 100 miles to have a melon-sized hernia removed that was created by a botched surgery.

David Stewart, from Lossiemouth, underwent a keyhole surgery from another hernia almost six years ago when the camera hit one of his main arteries.

He then developed a melon-hernia, which caused excruciating pain and an increased need to use the toilet as it pressed down on his bowels.

Mr Stewart had to take up to eight painkillers containing morphine per day to ease the pain and was unable to do activities he enjoys such as cycling and walking.

Despite the 100-mile journey to Stracathro Hospital near Brechin for the operation, Mr Stewart is grateful the procedure he needed has now been done.

David Stewart next to Dr Gray's hospital in Elgin
David Stewart had initially hoped he would have surgery at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

‘I’ll go anywhere’

During his time as a councillor, Mr Stewart led the Save RAF Lossiemouth task force that successfully campaigned for the Moray base to stay open.

The 69-year-old had been on the operation waiting list since 2020, but after being unable to get a slot in Elgin or Aberdeen, he did not hesitate to travel to the Angus unit when the appointment was offered.

He said: “They couldn’t get it done in Elgin or Aberdeen, so they asked if I’d be prepared to travel to Stracathro or Glasg0w. I said ‘I’ve been waiting three years, I’ll go anywhere.’

“Then last Thursday they said there’s been a cancellation for Stracathro on Tuesday morning, you need to be there first thing and I said ‘I’m grabbing it.'”

Although Mr Stewart is in pain from the operation, and was in discomfort on the car journey home, he takes comfort in the knowledge this is temporary.

He added: “It’s still painful, but I’m delighted that the operation’s done because the pain is starting to wear off now.

“It was a shame about the painful journey on my way home in my daughter’s car, but I got home to my bed at night, so it was fine.

“The thing is, it’s a different pain, it’s painful just now but I know it’s going to get better, the pain I had for the last three years was never going to get better,” he explained.

Mr Stewart praised the staff at Stracathro Hospital for their organisation and efficiency.

He added: “I can’t praise Stracathro Hospital enough, it’s just absolutely spot on, everybody in my ward was in for hernias and they’re so quick getting things done.

“They were so organised, it was just unbelievable.”

‘Crisis in Scotland’s NHS’

In March last year, Moray MP Douglas Ross condemned Mr Stewart’s long wait, telling the P&J his concerns with waiting times is one of a “growing number” he’s raised with NHS Grampian for his Moray constituents.

He said: “Sadly, his experience of waiting in pain for treatment is symptomatic of the current crisis in Scotland’s NHS.”

Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA

In October, NHS Grampian apologised to all those experiencing long-term waits for operations in response to Mr Stewart’s concerns.

At the time, an NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “The needs of everyone awaiting surgery are carefully risk assessed and we apologise to anyone whose wait is longer than expected.

“Patient safety is our first priority and we are making sure procedures take place as quickly as we can.

“While we cannot comment on individual cases, advice on how to self-manage conditions such as hernias is provided while people wait for surgery.”

