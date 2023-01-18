How a Ukrainian who shared her story about fleeing Ukraine for Buckie got invited to Downing Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Only six months ago, Lena stepped into the unknown when she arrived in the seaside town of Buckie.

It came after experiencing her first-ever flight as she fled her Kyiv home amid the ongoing Ukraine war.

The prospect of ever getting inside Downing Street seemed unimaginable.

To her, it was the place where prime ministers speak to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone.

That’s why it came as a shock when Lena and her host, councillor John Stuart, were invited to Number 10 by UK Government minister Michael Gove.

From sharing story in Press and Journal to Downing Street visit

The invitation was sparked by Mr Gove reading the Press and Journal’s article about Lena opening up about Buckie becoming her safe haven.

In the interview, she told us about the struggles of thinking about returning to her homeland and much more.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities was “moved” by her story.

Earlier this week, Lena and John Stuart visited Downing Street to celebrate the success of Homes for Ukraine scheme and Ukrainian Christmas and New Year.

Michael Gove, the Prime Minster’s wife Akshata Murty and ambassador for Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko hosted the gathering of around 100 people.

Ukrainian food and drink was laid on for the visitors.

A Ukrainian children’s choir also performed too.

Lena said: “It was surreal and strange as it is Downing Street.

“We couldn’t believe it until we got there.

“It isn’t a place everybody gets the chance to go inside.

“It was a cool experience and all my friends and family were shocked and happy it happened.”

She added: “At first we didn’t understand how we got invited.

“It was interesting how Michael Gove had invited us after reading the story about me in the Press and Journal.

“It is crazy indeed and something I will never forget.”