Home Sport Football Highland League

Harry Nicolson looks to make an impact on Clachnacuddin return

By Callum Law
January 17, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 7:53 am
Harry Nicolson is back at Clachnacuddin.
Harry Nicolson is back at Clachnacuddin.

Harry Nicolson still has aspirations to move back up the leagues after returning to Clachnacuddin.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle defender spent last season on loan to the Lilywhites and has signed for them until the summer of 2024, following a spell in Ireland with Finn Harps.

Nicolson, 22, hopes to make a positive impression now he’s back in the Breedon Highland League.

He said: “I think if you do well in the Highland League, chances will be there to move back up.

“My best mate Jack Brown was at Rothes and he’s at Peterhead now – people definitely look at the Highland League.

“Clach are a young side with a lot of good players I think people will watch.

“One of the things my agent side about Ireland is that loads of people watch that league, but you need to be playing to be seen.

“You can’t just be sitting on the bench and I know at Clach I’ll get the chance to play.

“Looking at everything, Clach was the obvious choice really – I know all the boys, it’s local to me and I know what the club wants from me.

“It will also be good playing with Gary Warren and hopefully I can learn a few things from him.”

‘It was something different’

Nicolson enjoyed his time with Finn Harps, despite his game time being limited.

He added: “It was a good experience moving away from home, playing in a different league and meeting new people.

“It was something different. Leaving Caley Thistle, it would have been easy for me to go straight into the Highland League.

“I felt Finn Harps was an opportunity I had to take. I enjoyed it, but I didn’t play as much as I wanted to.

“But the situation the club was in, we were in a relegation battle and it’s difficult to throw somebody in who doesn’t have much experience.

“I played seven games and it was a good experience for me overall.”

Boss pleased with his business

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald is pleased to have Nicolson back in his squad.

He said: “Harry’s been training with us since he came back from Ireland. He had plenty of other options, but we managed to get the deal done.

“We know what Harry brings and at this moment in time, Gary Warren is our only recognised centre-back available due to injury.

“But regardless of that we would have wanted to bring him in, because when a player of that quality becomes available you’ve got to try to get it done.”

There was further good news for Clach with former Caley Thistle defender Warren and goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon signing contract extensions until the summer of 2024.

MacDonald added: “Gary staying is massive. He’s been immense for us on and off the park.

“He’s good with the young boys in the dressing room and tries to help them.

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is thrilled to have signed Harry Nicolson.

“His experience and what he brings to our team is unbelievable and it’s a pleasing bit of business.

“I’ll never shy away from saying that personally, I think Martin’s the best goalkeeper in the league.

“He wants to stay at Clach and it was an easy conversation with him.

“Martin plays every week for us and he’s a fantastic goalkeeper, so it’s good news.”

