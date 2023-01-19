Hungry Moray pupils could soon use free school meals money at morning break By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter January 19, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 19, 2023, 7:55 am 0 Hungry pupils could soon be able to use their free school meal allowance to get food at morning break. Image: DC Thomson Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from Moray Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet… More than 500 events lined up for 2023 Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival -… Paedophile hunters snared man who asked decoys about their bras 365 secondary pupils in Moray are missing out on their free school meals Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his 'petty existence' before someone 'pulls the… Fear of delays as key court staff set to strike in row over low… Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home Icy conditions expected overnight as Met Office issues fresh yellow warning IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Thursday January 19 Watch out! It is slippy on pavements, as public advised to be careful where… Most Read 1 Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed 2 Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home 3 Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000… 4 Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running 5 Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime 6 Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski 7 Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the… 8 Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers 9 Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street 10 Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall More from Press and Journal Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players Defiant Dons boss Jim Goodwin insists he can turn Aberdeen's fortunes around Ross County midfielder Ben Paton ruled out for nine months with cruciate ligament setback Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist 6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days… Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on Editor's Picks Aberdeen family touched by tributes to Sea Cadet daughter Scot Livingstone, 33 Highland communities say they’ll fight ‘tooth and nail’ for school funding – but does this problem go beyond just the north? South College Street: More roadworks and closures planned from February Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the trigger’ Parking fines fall in Inverness but soar on Skye – as more measures put in place to deal with tourism boom Most Commented 1 North-east MSP wants to 'explore' allowing children as young as eight to change gender 2 Who even asked them to do this? Holyrood mulls drastic booze marketing restrictions 3 'Humiliating, pathetic, embarrassing and unacceptable' - Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's scathing assessment of 5-0 loss at Hearts 4 Scotland's 20p bottle and can recycling rules: Five key questions 5 Top cop says 'creative solutions' needed to keep youths from causing trouble in Aberdeen - but parents must act too 6 'UK Government has saved Fair Isle as an inhabited island': Levelling up cash will buy first ferry in 40 years 7 Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre and moves instead to Union Square 8 'It's for everyone': Plans unveiled for Moray to get its own flag 9 Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill 10 Sean Wallace: Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Scottish football let down by refereeing calls in League Cup semi-finals