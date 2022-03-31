New glamping site set to open at Tomintoul in Cairngorms National Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Moray

New glamping site set to open at Tomintoul in Cairngorms National Park

By Ross Hempseed
March 31, 2022, 2:40 pm Updated: March 31, 2022, 3:36 pm
Luxury glamping accommodation at Wigwam Holidays Glenlivet.
Luxury glamping accommodation at Wigwam Holidays Glenlivet.

Visitors to the Cairngorms National Park can soon enjoy the beautiful scenery from the comfort of luxury accommodation set to be opened near Tomintoul.

The site named Wigwam Holidays Glenlivet at the heart of the Cairngorms will feature 14 luxury en-suite cabins and is due to open on Wednesday, April 6.

These new cabins are located near the village of Tomintoul, known as one the highest villages in Scotland.

The Cairngorms National Park has become a popular tourist destination during the past two years as international travel stopped due to Covid-19.

People, therefore, looked to places in the UK to holiday, with the Highlands and Moray providing several opportunities for those who love the great outdoors.

This latest endeavour by Wigwam Holidays, the UK’s biggest glamping accommodation provider, will become part of over 30 sites across Scotland.

‘Expected to bring significant economic benefits to the local community’

The new site will provide visitors with several attractions within the area, including BikeGlenlivet, Lecht Ski Centre and the Speyside Whisky Trail.

Glenlivet Mountain Bike Trail Centre near Tomintoul.
The Lecht Ski Centre in the Cairngorms. Picture by Pieter du Pon.
Glenlivet Whisky Distillery in Speyside.

Charles Gulland, managing director of Wigwam Holidays, said: “We are delighted to finally be able to launch and bring this project to fruition.

“We worked very closely with Crown Estate Scotland and after securing grant funding, this new site will not only offer one of the finest outdoor holiday experiences but is also expected to bring significant economic benefits to the local community.”

Mark Johnston, head ranger at Glenlivet Estate said: “Those keen to spot wildlife won’t be disappointed – the area is a stronghold for breeding wading birds with a great viewing hide on the edge of Tomintoul.

“There are plenty of other wild wonders to see too, from eagle and black grouse to hares and pine marten, while fishing is available on the Avon and Livet – two famous salmon rivers.

“And if you still have energy late in the day, Glenlivet’s skies are fabulous for stargazing, with three registered dark sky discovery Sites.”

