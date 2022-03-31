New glamping site set to open at Tomintoul in Cairngorms National Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visitors to the Cairngorms National Park can soon enjoy the beautiful scenery from the comfort of luxury accommodation set to be opened near Tomintoul.

The site named Wigwam Holidays Glenlivet at the heart of the Cairngorms will feature 14 luxury en-suite cabins and is due to open on Wednesday, April 6.

These new cabins are located near the village of Tomintoul, known as one the highest villages in Scotland.

The Cairngorms National Park has become a popular tourist destination during the past two years as international travel stopped due to Covid-19.

People, therefore, looked to places in the UK to holiday, with the Highlands and Moray providing several opportunities for those who love the great outdoors.

This latest endeavour by Wigwam Holidays, the UK’s biggest glamping accommodation provider, will become part of over 30 sites across Scotland.

‘Expected to bring significant economic benefits to the local community’

The new site will provide visitors with several attractions within the area, including BikeGlenlivet, Lecht Ski Centre and the Speyside Whisky Trail.

Charles Gulland, managing director of Wigwam Holidays, said: “We are delighted to finally be able to launch and bring this project to fruition.

“We worked very closely with Crown Estate Scotland and after securing grant funding, this new site will not only offer one of the finest outdoor holiday experiences but is also expected to bring significant economic benefits to the local community.”

Mark Johnston, head ranger at Glenlivet Estate said: “Those keen to spot wildlife won’t be disappointed – the area is a stronghold for breeding wading birds with a great viewing hide on the edge of Tomintoul.

“There are plenty of other wild wonders to see too, from eagle and black grouse to hares and pine marten, while fishing is available on the Avon and Livet – two famous salmon rivers.

“And if you still have energy late in the day, Glenlivet’s skies are fabulous for stargazing, with three registered dark sky discovery Sites.”