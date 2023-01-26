Vaccine fatigue one reason for low Covid jab uptake by Moray health workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Vaccine fatigue one reason for low Covid jab uptake by Moray health workers

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
January 26, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 26, 2023, 5:28 pm
Only 20% of social care workers and 40.2% of NHS staff in Moray have taken their winter Covid jab. Image: Shutterstock
Only 20% of social care workers and 40.2% of NHS staff in Moray have taken their winter Covid jab. Image: Shutterstock

Vaccine fatigue is one reason given for the low uptake of the Covid jab by health staff.

Only 20% of social care employees and 40.2% of NHS staff in Moray have taken the jab this winter.

The issue was raised at a meeting of Moray Integration Joint Board on January 26.

Member Derick Murray asked for more information on the figures.

Vaccine fatigue

He said: “There is an extremely low uptake of vaccine, it’s only 20% of social care staff.”

Health and Social Care Moray chief officer Simon Bokor-Ingram highlighted “vaccine fatigue” as one of the reasons.

He said: “People are not prioritising it. They feel that Covid has dissipated.

“But I think there’s a whole myriad of reasons around that.”

A total of 92% of care home residents have been vaccinated.

Simon Bokor-Ingram says a care backlog has begun forming. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Chief officer with Health and Social Care Moray Simon Bokor-Ingram. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

That rate rises to 97.9% for people who are housebound.

The figure for the over 80s stands at 88.4%, with 85.5% of the over 65s have  taking the jab.

A total of 61.3% of those over 50 have had the vaccine. That figure falls to 57.7% in the cohort for those who are at risk from catching the virus.

Although there were no figures for the number of pupils receiving the Covid jab on school premises, 76% did get the flu vaccine.

67.8% of school staff in an eligible cohort got both the flu and Covid vaccines.

Only 20% winter Covid jab take-up by social care workers

Efforts were made to encourage health workers to come forward for vaccination ahead of the winter programme.

Two community treatment and care nurses gave peer-to-peer vaccines to 100 people in GP practices across the area.

There were also three clinics held in a mobile unit at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

A total of 5,722 people work in the health and care sector in Moray.

Vaccine still available

Those eligible can still get their Covid jab at the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre on Edgar Road, Elgin until the end of March.

No appointment is necessary.

[[title]]

[[text]]
