Vaccine fatigue one reason for low Covid jab uptake by Moray health workers

Vaccine fatigue is one reason given for the low uptake of the Covid jab by health staff.

Only 20% of social care employees and 40.2% of NHS staff in Moray have taken the jab this winter.

The issue was raised at a meeting of Moray Integration Joint Board on January 26.

Member Derick Murray asked for more information on the figures.

He said: “There is an extremely low uptake of vaccine, it’s only 20% of social care staff.”

Health and Social Care Moray chief officer Simon Bokor-Ingram highlighted “vaccine fatigue” as one of the reasons.

He said: “People are not prioritising it. They feel that Covid has dissipated.

“But I think there’s a whole myriad of reasons around that.”

A total of 92% of care home residents have been vaccinated.

That rate rises to 97.9% for people who are housebound.

The figure for the over 80s stands at 88.4%, with 85.5% of the over 65s have taking the jab.

A total of 61.3% of those over 50 have had the vaccine. That figure falls to 57.7% in the cohort for those who are at risk from catching the virus.

Although there were no figures for the number of pupils receiving the Covid jab on school premises, 76% did get the flu vaccine.

67.8% of school staff in an eligible cohort got both the flu and Covid vaccines.

Efforts were made to encourage health workers to come forward for vaccination ahead of the winter programme.

Two community treatment and care nurses gave peer-to-peer vaccines to 100 people in GP practices across the area.

There were also three clinics held in a mobile unit at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

A total of 5,722 people work in the health and care sector in Moray.

Vaccine still available

Those eligible can still get their Covid jab at the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre on Edgar Road, Elgin until the end of March.

No appointment is necessary.