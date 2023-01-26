Shinty: Beauly make signing ahead of first Premiership campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Beauly have signed former player Greg Tillman for their first ever Mowi Premiership campaign.

Tillman, son of former Beauly favourite Vince, played for Aberdeen University before joining the Green and Whites for the 2017 National Division campaign.

Pressure of commitments has seen Greg drop out of the game at the end of the 2019 season but co-manager Gregor McCormack revealed: “Greg is training and keen to have a go again.

“He can play defence or midfield and is a very useful addition to our first team squad.

“We’re also very pleased that brothers Calum and Andrew Morrison, who are important players for us, have committed to commute from Glasgow to play for us in the Premiership.”

Beauly, who have more than 30 players at training sessions, start pre-season action against Fort William at An Aird on February 4.

International defender Callum Cruden, who broke his collarbone last season, is back in full training and poised to make his comeback for Camanachd Cup runners up Lovat.

“Callum missed a big chunk of last season but he’s desperate to make up for lost time and that’s a big boost for us,” said manager Jamie Matheson.

“In addition, Lorne MacKay is cycling after his knee surgery and hopes to be able to begin full training by early March, well ahead of schedule, which is another tonic.”

Daniel Cameron, senior shinty’s longest-serving captain, has surrendered the role at Oban Camanachd and is replaced by 20-year-old defender Daniel Sloss.

Oban manager Gareth Evans said: “Daniel Cameron’s had the job for eight or nine years because he’s such a key figure at the club. But he came to me and said it was time for someone else to have the honour.

“Daniel Sloss may be our youngest skipper but he’s shown he has all the attributes of a leader.”

Graham departs Inverary

Ruaridh Graham has stepped down after seven years as player-manager of Inveraray, who finished third in last season’s National Division.

He said: “I’ve been in the first team for 28 years and need to commit to more family time. I’ve decided to step away completely for a year or two.

“We’ve 10 talented players aged between 17 and 25, so it’s a good job for someone and I wish them all the best.”

The Winterton Park club hope to name a successor next week.