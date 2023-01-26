Shinty: Beauly make signing ahead of first Premiership campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Beauly make signing ahead of first Premiership campaign

By Bill McAllister
January 26, 2023, 5:00 pm
Beauly will be playing in the MOWI Premiership next season.
Beauly will be playing in the MOWI Premiership next season.

Beauly have signed former player Greg Tillman for their first ever Mowi Premiership campaign.

Tillman, son of former Beauly favourite Vince, played for Aberdeen University before joining the Green and Whites for the 2017 National Division campaign.

Pressure of commitments has seen Greg drop out of the game at the end of the 2019 season but co-manager Gregor McCormack revealed: “Greg is training and keen to have a go again.

“He can play defence or midfield and is a very useful addition to our first team squad.

“We’re also very pleased that brothers Calum and Andrew Morrison, who are important players for us, have committed to commute from Glasgow to play for us in the Premiership.”

Beauly, who have more than 30 players at training sessions, start pre-season action against Fort William at An Aird on February 4.

Shinty: Newly-promoted Col Glen bolster their squad ahead of National Division season

International defender Callum Cruden, who broke his collarbone last season, is back in full training and poised to make his comeback for Camanachd Cup runners up Lovat.

“Callum missed a big chunk of last season but he’s desperate to make up for lost time and that’s a big boost for us,” said manager Jamie Matheson.

“In addition, Lorne MacKay is cycling after his knee surgery and hopes to be able to begin full training by early March, well ahead of schedule, which is another tonic.”

Daniel Cameron, senior shinty’s longest-serving captain, has surrendered the role at Oban Camanachd and is replaced by 20-year-old defender Daniel Sloss.

Oban manager Gareth Evans said: “Daniel Cameron’s had the job for eight or nine years because he’s such a key figure at the club. But he came to me and said it was time for someone else to have the honour.

“Daniel Sloss may be our youngest skipper but he’s shown he has all the attributes of a leader.”

Graham departs Inverary

Ruaridh Graham has stepped down after seven years as player-manager of Inveraray, who finished third in last season’s National Division.

He said: “I’ve been in the first team for 28 years and need to commit to more family time. I’ve decided to step away completely for a year or two.

“We’ve 10 talented players aged between 17 and 25, so it’s a good job for someone and I wish them all the best.”

The Winterton Park club hope to name a successor next week.

