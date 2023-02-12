Aberlour Community Garden breaks ground to help residents with mental wellbeing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberlour Community Garden breaks ground to help residents with mental wellbeing

By Ross Hempseed
February 12, 2023, 8:00 pm
A group of volunteers breaking ground on the new Aberlour Community Garden. Image: Andrew Kimmitt.
Aberlour residents gathered for the groundbreaking of a new community garden, which will help promote mental well-being.

The garden is located on an area of land known as the Glebe near the River Spey and will use a special method for growing – the “no dig” permaculture method.

It uses flattened cardboard boxes and dried grass to block out sunlight from the grass underneath, creating soil suitable for growing produce.

This means the large field will not have to be ploughed, which could disturb the soil and nutrients and use less work-intensive farming practices.

The project is a vision by community members and Aberlour Parish Church to offer a space for the community to come together.

According to Rev Andrew Kimmitt, these types of projects are great for helping to promote mental well-being in close-knit communities.

Organisers intend to use the nearly £10,000 in funding they received two years ago from TSI Moray to develop the field into a multi-purpose space.

Mr Kimmitt says that due to the closeness of the church graveyard, an area of reflection with seating under newly planted fruit trees would be a great addition.

As well as produce growing boxes, there will also be a Polycrub greenhouse erected to act as a growing space in the summer months and as a gathering space for teaching classes.

‘Whatever we do can be owned by the people doing it’

Mr Kimmitt says the project wants to use the “light touch” so that people are more conscious about how they use and appreciate the land.

This weekend marked the groundbreaking, with Mr Kimmett noting it would be a while before it was transformed into a working garden.

“This was a really good site, which could benefit the community and do something around building community and it be outdoors.

“The evidence of many studies shows the benefits of coming together, particularly around communal work such as growing and gardening.

“Today was the first visit to the site, with a group of people, to start putting together the building blocks and what will be a long process, it’ s a big site and things don’t grow quickly.”

Members of the community will be able to use the garden and help plant produce for everyone to use. Image: Shutterstock.

Organisers have already reached out to schools in the area to have schoolchildren come down and assist.

“It’s for the community and it is one of our core values along with mental well-being and also biodiversity, which is using the land well.

“It’s really important that people find ownership in that themselves. Whatever we do can be owned by the people doing it, it’s not just a group of us.”

Mr Kimmitt says he feels strongly that community is built around communal projects whereas a group of people can work towards achieving a common goal, which the new garden will do for Aberlour.

