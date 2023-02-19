Woman taken to hospital after crash on A96 at Keith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A96 at Keith.

Police received reports of the incident at around 1.05pm today on the A96 Elgin to Inverurie road.

Emergency services – including an air ambulance – attended near Keith at the A95 junction.

A car and a motorcycle were involved in the incident.

Police closed the A96 road, which is also known as Regent Street, and a woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The road has since been cleared and reopened.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.05pm on Sunday February 19, officers received a report of a two vehicle crash, involving a motorbike and a car, on Regent Street, Keith.

“Emergency services attended, including the air ambulance, and a woman was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“The road has been fully re-opened.”