Woman taken to hospital after crash on A96 at Keith

A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A96 at Keith.
Police received reports of the incident at around 1.05pm today on the A96 Elgin to Inverurie road.
Emergency services – including an air ambulance – attended near Keith at the A95 junction.
A car and a motorcycle were involved in the incident.
Police closed the A96 road, which is also known as Regent Street, and a woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The road has since been cleared and reopened.
✅ CLEAR ⌚ 14.55#A96 now fully reopened at #A95 following an earlier RTC.@NETrunkRoads
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 19, 2023
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.05pm on Sunday February 19, officers received a report of a two vehicle crash, involving a motorbike and a car, on Regent Street, Keith.
“Emergency services attended, including the air ambulance, and a woman was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
“The road has been fully re-opened.”